Lobby Day In Olympia

Editor, the VOICE:

February 21st, I spoke with Representative Graves about fully funding education, and found his plan disingenuous. The Republican Plan is called “Fund Education First”. This means funding education and leaving left overs for programs like mental health. The Republican budget outlaws’ teacher strikes, repeals Initiative 1351 passed by voters, to reduce class size, allows for non-certified teachers, and has a 1.4 billion short fall to be taken from crucial programs. Democrats suggest raising revenue by closing outdated corporate tax breaks, capital gains tax (excluding primary homes) and a carbon tax. I questioned Representative Graves about the Republican plan, and he said, “We are going to grow the economy.” This is nothing more than an excuse for not taxing corporations, and capital gains. It’s a terrible idea:

The Republican idea on growing the economy is usually tax breaks for the wealthy, which decreases revenue. Children need their educations funded immediately, not years from now, when/if the economy grows. Growing the economy could result in an increase in population, which requires increased funds for education. For 30 years, most profits from productivity increases have gone to the top income earners. In Washington’s regressive tax system, higher top-incomes may not increase revenues. While we wait for the economy to grow, people are harmed by cuts for mental health, foster kids, addiction, etc.

Republicans again are pulling the wool over our eyes while protecting corporations and the wealthy.

Roger Ledbetter