Life Saving Equipment Donated To Department In Memory Of A Former Volunteer Firefighter

April 8, 2017 at 10:30 a.m., Mountain View Fire & Rescue: Media is welcome to visit Mountain View Fire & Rescue to learn more about the generous gifts that were donated from the family of a former volunteer firefighter named Andrea Manske. Media will see a demonstration of a thermal imaging unit which was donated by the family. A family spokesperson and fire department spokesperson will also be available for an interview to any media that is present.

Mountain View Fire & Rescue, Station 95

32316 148th Ave SE Auburn, WA 98092

Saturday, April 8, 2017

10:30 a.m.

Although we lost volunteer recruit firefighter Andrea Manske almost six years ago, she is still helping keep the public safe with much needed equipment to Mountain View Fire & Rescue. Volunteer recruit firefighter Manske was tragically killed in a motor vehicle accident in 2011 but her family has donated, in Andrea’s name, a Smart Board for training new firefighters, and four thermal imaging cameras that may help save a life someday.

The Manske family wrote the following about Andrea:

“Andrea was tragically taken from us on February 26, 2011, at the young age of 23 years old. She was a beautiful woman who had a heart of gold, was fun and very caring. If you were fortunate enough to have known Andrea, you had a friend for life. Andrea was the type of person who always put others first and would give the shirt off her back for anyone. Her giving ways and generous soul were always portrayed in any friendship she had in her life. Her smile was contagious and would light up a room full of people any time she walked in. She was a wonderful daughter, sister and granddaughter. Most of all, Andrea was very dedicated to succeeding in her professional life. At the age of 23 years old she had already accomplished many things. She had a dream of becoming a firefighter, as her father was a fire chief himself. Andrea always felt this line of work was her calling because of the nature of the job of helping others out.

After graduating from Fife High School with honors, she went on to continue her education through the community college where she excelled in her medical studies and completed her Associates of Arts and Science degree. She then went to Washington State University to further her education in nursing pre-requisites. After returning home from school, she went and obtained her National Emergency Medical Technician Certification. All while going to school, she volunteered numerous hours of her time at the local hospitals and did many ride-alongs with the surrounding fire departments. Her commitment, dedication and desire to be the best at what she wanted were renowned. Being able to do these ride-alongs really confirmed for Andrea that this was her calling as she enjoyed the hands-on experience while helping

people. This led her to applying to the Mountain View Fire & Rescue Volunteer Program. Andrea spent additional hours taking classes before the program started to ensure she was well educated and had a good understanding of the courses. Andrea had an amazing instructor, Chief Young, who eventually became a valued mentor for her. She was sure to be present at each class, ask as many questions as she needed and studied countless nights. Andrea knew this job was for her because of the excitement, adrenaline rush and most of all because she got to do what she loved and that was helping people. Andrea never got to complete the volunteer program because of the tragic accident; however, she always said once she becomes a fire fighter she is not stopping there and will go on to complete paramedic school. Again, this just shows you how dedicated Andrea was and her commitment to striving for what she wanted in life and always wanting to learn more.

As Andrea’s family, we want to honor her here at Mountain View Fire & Rescue by donating thermal imagers and a mobile smart board. Andrea would be so proud to know that these devices are going to be used by others who have the same commitment and dream of becoming courageous fire fighters.”

How These Items Will Help Mountain View Fire & Rescue:

The items that were purchased in Andrea’s memory will help educate future firefighters at Mountain View Fire & Rescue and they may even save a life someday.

Since Andrea was still a recruit in our academy at the time of her death, and her dedication to education, they family has purchased a mobile Smart Board. This device allows continued education to our volunteer and career firefighters. The technology allows our training department to utilize presentations, lectures, video, and other media on a touch screen device to facilitate firefighting and emergency medical training.

Firefighter Manske has a plaque on three of our first line fire engines where her family donated critical thermal imaging cameras. These cameras have several uses but their primary function is to be used as a search tool in a structure during a fire. The cameras can detect heat and allows the firefighter to find a victim in an environment with no visibility. These cameras have already been used in other ways to help firefighters, such as, locating hot spots at various stages of a fire. The cameras are a wonderful metaphor for Andrea since firefighters not only keep this device clipped to their jacket near their heart, but it is like she is helping us see what firefighter’s naked eye may not be able to see.

We miss Firefighter Manske and are truly thankful for how she has continued to help the community several years after she left us in such a tragic way.

A Bit Of Advice From Andrea’s Family:

“Like Journey’s song says, “Don’t Stop Believin” (Journey, 1981)! Be like Andrea, strive for big dreams, never give up and always go the extra mile. Live your life to the fullest, take advantage of today along with the opportunities that come your way because tomorrow is not promised.”

Reference:

Journey (1981, Side A, Track 1). Don’t Stop Believin [Journey]. On Escape [Vinyl]. Berkeley, CA: Columbia Records.

Mountain View Fire & Rescue serves approximately seventy square miles in South King County. We serve The City of Black Diamond and the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe but the majority of our area is unincorporated King County. Mountain View Fire & Rescue is a combination fire department with career and volunteer firefighters. For more information about the fire department please visit our web site at www.mvfire.org