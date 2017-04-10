VOICE of the Valley

50th Commemoration of the Vietnam War and Pinning Ceremony

50th Commemoration of the Vietnam War and Pinning Ceremony

By VOICE of the Valley
April 10, 2017
keynote speaker Jim Martinson (right) participates in the Pinning Ceremony following his address.

On Saturday morning, April 1, Tahoma National Cemetery hosted a 50th Commemoration of the Vietnam War and Pinning Ceremony to honor the service, sacrifices, and enduring achievements of Vietnam veterans.

Here keynote speaker Jim Martinson (right) participates in the Pinning Ceremony following his address.

Having grown up in Sumner, Martinson was serving as a twenty-one-year-old sergeant in the Army when he lost both of his legs above the knee in a landmine explosion in Da Nang, Vietnam.

The blast, which took place on June 29, 1968, killed three American soldiers and wounded twelve others. Submitted by Cary Collins.

