Churches Invite you to Easter Services

Cedarcreek Covenant Church

Easter Celebrations at Cedarcreek Covenant Church. Palm Sunday, April 9, 10 a.m., Glacier Park Elementary. Palm Sunday is the day we remember Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem where the crowds hailed him as King with shouts of “Hosanna!” just a week before those cries turned into “Crucify Him!” This day begins Holy Week, the week leading up to Easter.

Maundy -Thursday Service on Wednesday, April 12, 7:30 p.m., Upper Room.

Maundy comes from the phrase mande novum, which means New commandment from John 13:34: “A New commandment I give to you, that you love one another, even as I have loved you.” This service will reflect on the events of the day before the crucifixion when Jesus “showed the full extent of his love” by washing his disciples feet. This evening will include traditional liturgy, oral reading of the scriptures, singing of hymns, prayer, communion and a foot-washing ceremony (optional).

Good Friday, April 14, 7 p.m., Maple Valley Presbyterian Church

On Friday, April 14, from 7-8:30 p.m. we will join together with other churches from our community for a Good Friday service which commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. MVPC is located at 22659 Sweeney Road SE Maple Valley, WA 98038.

Easter Sunday – Raised to Life! April 16, 10 a.m. (9 a.m. Breakfast), Glacier Park Elementary

On Easter Sunday, we celebrate the new life brought to us by Jesus’ resurrection. Join us for a celebrative worship service as we hear and respond to the Easter story. In addition, all are invited to an Easter Breakfast, beginning at 9 a.m. Please join us! For more information, please visit our church website: www.cedarcreekcovenant.org.

Cornerstone United Methodist Church

Good Friday Worship April 14 at 7:00 p.m. Kids’ Easter Egg Hunt and Celebration April 15 at 10:00 a.m. for toddlers thru 6th grade; includes crafts, games and goodies! Easter Sunday Worship April 16 at 9:00 & 10:45 a.m. – Jesus is Risen! 20730 SE 272nd Street in Covington. Pastor James (425) 432-1790 www.BuildingOnJesus.org

HOPE FELLOWSHIP

We’d love to see you at Hope Fellowship this Easter, April 16th. Come enjoy some great music, a relevant message, good coffee and the company of some fantastic people. Our start times will be 9:00 & 10:45 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Our Egg Hunt will take place Saturday April 15th at 11:00 for kids of all ages. Hope Fellowship, 21115 Kent Kangley Rd. just past Sawyer’s Village. www.Hope-Fellowship.net, 425-432-5114

Lake Sawyer Christian Church

We are saving a seat for you this Easter weekend! Bring your friends and family and join us Sunday, April 16 at 8:30 a.m., 10:00 a.m., or 11:30 a.m. Experience amazing music from The LSCC Worship Team, and hear the Resurrection Story as Pastor Lee Giermann helps answer the question: “He has risen. Now what?” Be greeted by friendly faces, enjoy a hot beverage, and if you have little ones, we offer children’s programs for Birth – 6th grade. We also invite you to our Good Friday service on Friday, April 14 at 7:00 p.m. as we remember Jesus’ crucifixion. This Friday night service may not be suitable for young children, so we have children’s programs for Birth – 6th grade. Location: 31605 Lake Sawyer Rd SE, Black Diamond WA 98010. For more information, visit www.lscc.org or call the church office at (360) 886-8045. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Maple Valley Presbyterian

Join us this Easter as we celebrate the hope we have because He has risen! Easter Sunday Service at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Refreshments served between services. Egg Hunt – April 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Shadow Lake Elementary school. We are located at the corner of Petrovitsky and Sweeney, across from Shadow Lake Elementary-22659 Sweeney Rd. SE, 425-432-4399, www.mvpc.net.

Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church

Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church invites you to join us for Holy Week and Easter Worship. 7:00 p.m. Maundy Thursday (April 13), Worship, with Foot washing and Holy Communion. 7:00 p.m. Good Friday (April 14), Community Good Friday Service at Maple Valley Presbyterian.

Easter Sunday (April 16) 6:30 a.m. – Outdoor Easter Sunrise Service: 8:00 a.m. – Easter Brunch: 9:30 a.m. – Festival Easter Worship with Holy Communion.

Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church located at 23855 SE 216th St., Maple Valley, WA 98038 425-432-1373 – Office pastor@SVLCcommunity.org or www.facebook.com/SVLCcommunity

Saint George Episicpal Church

Maudy Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m.; Good Friday, April 14 at noon. Easter Sunday April 16 at 9 a.m and 11 a.m. Location: 24219 Witte Road SE (across from Lake Wilderness Elementary) in Maple Valley; Vicar Bonnie Malone; 425-432-5481; www.saintgeorgemv.org