Community News
Earth Day Clean-Up

By VOICE of the Valley
April 10, 2017
Lake Sawyer Park Foundation is holding its annual Earth Day event in Lake Sawyer Regional Park. It is scheduled for Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. We will be clearing and removing underbrush and invasive plants, such as Scotch broom and blackberries. The event happens rain or shine and is open to people of all ages. Please wear work/gardening clothes and bring work gloves and small tools, if you have them.

Meet in the gravel parking lot at 31500 Lake Sawyer Road SE, Black Diamond at 9 a.m. (Note: it is about a half-mile walk from the trailhead to the location where we will be working).

Please email: lakesawyerparkfoundation@comcast.net for more information.

