Maple Valley Senior News Updated 4-11-17

The Senior Program of Greater Maple Valley Community Center, located at 22010 SE 248th St. in Maple Valley, invites all adults 50+ (regardless of race, religion or culture) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:00-2:30. Come and enjoy lunch with us at 12 noon (see details under Menu below). Call 425-432-1272 with any questions or visit our website www.maplevalleycc.org

We would like to offer our sincere thanks to Covington Place Sr. Apts. for their continued support of our programs.

Trips, Classes, Special Events

Payment for all trips is due at time of registration. Cancellations are refunded if seats can be filled; a $5 non-refundable service fee will be applied. Home pick-ups for trips are available for $1 each way inside or outside MV city limits. Trip costs include all Community Center expenses. Please note: if you are just “dropping in” for an activity (like Bingo) and/or a cup of coffee, we ask that you pay a “drop-in” fee of $1 (in the donation box).

PLEASE NOTE: Our Senior Program has free bus tickets for anyone that might have a need. When any car owner renews his tabs, he can check the box to receive transit tickets. If you choose to do this, we would happily take any free tickets as your donation.

Friday, April 14 -Intergenerational Lunch and Egg Hunt

It’s time once again for us to show the toddlers a “hopping” good time with an Easter Egg Hunt (with bunny) and a special baked ham lunch – with fish sticks for the kids! Bingo will be at 10:30 am, and the kids will start arriving at 11:30 for their 11:45 hunt. For seniors 60+, lunch is a suggested donation of $3.00. Adults 59 and under are $6.00, Children 10 and under are $3.00. Please sign up and pay at the main desk to reserve your spot. Please note: no Fall-Prevention Exercise today.

Tuesday, April 18 – Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Tour

Guided by the belief that every life has equal value, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation works to help all people lead healthy, productive lives. In developing countries, it focuses on improving people’s health and giving them the chance to lift themselves out of hunger and extreme poverty. In the United States, it seeks to ensure that all people—especially those with the fewest resources—have access to the opportunities they need to succeed in school and life.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Visitor Center takes visitors of all ages on an interactive journey that brings to life the connections we share with others across the globe. Leave GMVCC at 9:45 a.m. Cost is $25; bring money for your lunch.

Tuesday, May 2 – Vine Maple Place

The Vision of Hope is a one-hour presentation, which includes a tour, and real stories of how Vine Maple Place is helping single parents and their children break the generational cycle of homelessness, by offering safety, providing stability, and equipping them for self-sufficiency. This is an inspirational and informational tour only. You will not be asked to obligate yourself in any way. We will leave the Community Center at 11:40 for a tour at noon. Cost is $12 due at registration, plus bring money for lunch at The Testy Chef afterwards.

Thursday, May 4 Step-by-Step Painting with Clayopatra

Join us for a Canvas Painting Party! You can do it – no experience, 47 or talent are necessary to complete your very own acrylic painting! The instructor, KellySue, will walk you through the painting STEP-BY-STEP from start to finish – it is like painting by numbers! The best part is you get to take your completed painting home the very same day! Cost is $25 and includes all supplies, instructor fees, and light refreshments. Starts at 1:00 p.m. Register at the front desk!

Cell Phone Drop Off – Drop off your old cell phones here to be distributed to US military as well as people in general disaster areas. This is part of the “Phones for Soldiers” Program. More information can be found at www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com.

Eye Glass Drop Off – Drop off old prescription glasses here for the Lions Club to refurbish and redistribute to those who need them.

Computer Assistance – Volunteer, Curtis Patterson, specializes in working with senior citizens and provides free, caring, patient, one-on-one computer assistance including repairs, upgrades, diagnostics, tutoring, virus/spyware cleaning, and more. PC and Android are his specialty, but Curtis is willing attempt to help with Apple products as well. Call us at 425-432-1272 to arrange and appointment. Age requirement is 50+.

Mon., Thurs., and Fri. at 9 a.m. Walking Group Meeting in the Center’s lobby each Monday, Thursday, and Friday at 9:00 am, we will walk on the Lake Wilderness Trail as a group. Everyone walks at his or her own pace; distances will be loosely marked. Bring your water, your coffee, your leashed pup (with waste bags), or a 2-legged walking buddy. Tracy or Jamie will accompany you on each outing, rain or shine. This is a drop-in activity; no need to call ahead. Please check in with Tracy or Jamie before starting. Cost: $1 to support on-going GMVCC Health and Wellness programs.

Mon., Wed., and Fri. at 9:30-10:30 “Aging Well Yoga” Candi will help you gently increase strength, flexibility, posture and balance. Everyone will be working at their own pace. 4-class punch card is $23; 8- class punch card is $44; 12-class punch card is $60; drop in rate is $6. No reservations are necessary; pay in class. This class is held in “The Den.” Call with any questions.

Mon., Wed. and Fri. at 10:30 Fall-Prevention Exercise. “The Fall Stop…Move Strong” exercise program was designed specifically to improve balance and strength. It is a series of 3 different 12-minute sessions. Exercise each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10:30. This is free and no sign-up is necessary. Please note, no exercise on party days.

Weds. at 2:30 Adult Line Dancing Join Janie to learn the joys of Line Dancing. Good fitness and fun all at the same time. Wear light-weight comfortable clothes and leather-soled shoes (or shoes that are conducive to dancing). Bring your own water bottle. Cost is $5 for drop-ins or $50 for a pre-paid ticket good for 11 classes. Call 425-432-1272 to learn more.

Fris. at 1:00 Painting

Calling all painters (all mediums) to come in to our main hall to paint, socialize, and offer artistic “suggestions” each Fri from 1:00-4:00. Absolutely no experience is necessary; all levels of ability are welcome. Suggested donation $1. NEW! On April 28, join Renee Williams at 1:30 for a 45-minute watercolor techniques demonstration. After the presentation, feel free to participate with your own project. Any medium is welcome and encouraged. Tables and space to spread out is available, however, there are no easels for use. No preregistration required. $1 to participate.

SOCIALS & GAMES

Suggested donation of $1 for Ping Pong and other games (Bingo times might vary because of holidays and parties.)

Mons. – Bingo at 11:00; Pinochle, Phase 10, and games at 12:30; Ping Pong 12:30-4:00

Weds. – 2nd & 4th Weds Quilting & Sewing at 10:45 (in the Den); Bingo at 11:00, Pinochle, Phase 10, and games at 12:30

Fris. – Bingo at 11:00, Painting at 1:00; Pinochle, Phase 10, and games at 12:30

MENU

Lunch served each Mon., Wed., Fri. at 12:00. For those age 60+ registered with ADS (Aging & Disability Services) living in King County there is a suggested donation of $3. For all others there is a $6 fee. PLEASE NOTE: all menus are subject to availability of food items. Milk, coffee and tea are available for all lunches.

Wed., April 12: Chef Salad, raspberries and blueberries, roll, milk

Fri., April 14: Baked Ham/Fish Sticks, mashed red potatoes, asparagus, cantaloupe, roll, milk, cake

Mon., April 17: Mini meatloaves, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, green beans and carrots, fruited jello, roll, milk

Wed., April 19: Grilled Hawaiian sandwiches, Sun Chips, pea salad, oranges, milk

Fri., April 21: Beef Stroganoff, broccoli, pear compote, mixed berries, milk

NEED A RIDE?

Dial-a-Ride. Due to a lack of funding, we are sorry to say that we are no longer able to offer this service. See “Volunteer Transportation” below for rides to medical appointments.

The Community Center Shuttle –Mon, Wed, and Fri between 9:00 am and 3pm provides rides to the Center for Programs and lunch. Van rides are $1 each way within our transportation boundaries. Call 425-432-1272 for availability at least 24 hours in advance. $20 bus passes (good for 20 rides) are available.

Volunteer Transportation– Need a ride to a medical appointment? Call Tracy at 425-432-1272 to arrange a FREE ride. This Volunteer Program is now in need of drivers. If you think you would like to help seniors get to medical appointments please call the above number to volunteer.

Please take note: call us with your transportation needs at least one week ahead of your appointment.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Foot Care Call for an appointment. “Karen’s Foot Care” is offered on the 1st & 3rd Friday of each month and the 3rd Thurs. Price is $27. Please call to make an appointment. Scholarships are available for those with limited income.

Fri: Blood Pressure Check: 1st and 3rd Fridays between 10:30 and 11:00.

SERVICES

Meals on Wheels (by application only). Applications must be obtained from and submitted to Seattle Senior Services (call 206-448-5767 or www.seniorservices.org). A new, expanded menu is now available.

Information and Referral Our knowledgeable staff is available to answer your questions and assist you in finding in-home care, financial assistance, senior housing, nutrition options, and transportation alternatives.

Free Pet Food for low-income seniors.

Free Walking Aids & Bathroom Equipment (call for current items)

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT GMVCC – The Greater Maple Valley Community Center (GMVCC) is looking for people-friendly volunteers to have a fun experience while giving back to the people of Maple Valley. Currently, we are looking for fill-in Front Desk Assistance. For more information on the Front Desk position, contact Stephanie at stephb@maplevalleycc.org. Application and background check required. Check out our website www.maplevalleycc.org for more information on what the Center has to offer.