Police News Updated 4-11-17

Black Diamond

On March 28 at approximately 11:12 p.m. on the 25300 block of 2nd Ave., officers received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the Black Diamond Elementary School construction site. Officers located the vehicle and found the owner sleeping inside. The subject was a construction worker who was working on the school project.

On March 24 at approximately 4:22 p.m. on the 32500 block of 2nd Ave., officers received a call regarding a dispute. A female reported that her brother-in-law had yelled at her earlier in the day while inside her residence. Upon contact, officers learned that the brother-in-law was yelling about plastic cups inside the residence. The incident never became physical and the brother-in-law left the residence after he was through screaming about the plastic cups.

On March 24 at 3:06 p.m. on the 31000 block of 230th Pl. SE, officers received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle driving through the neighborhood. According to a witness, a vehicle was observed being driven around with no apparent destination. Check of the plates revealed the vehicle belonged to a resident who resided in the neighborhood.

Covington

On March 21 at 10:33 a.m. on the 26600 block of 190th Ave. SE, a female with a felony warrant for Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act (VUCSA) was observed outside of a residence smoking a cigarette. The female also had two misdemeanor warrants for Theft. She was contacted and booked into the Regional Justice Center on her felony warrant.

On March 17 at 11:13 p.m. on the 18600 block of SE 272nd St., a driver was observed driving in excess of the posted speed limit. Upon contact, the male stated that he was almost out of gas and that he was trying to hurry to get gas. Check of the male driver revealed his license was suspended and that he had warrants for Driving While License Suspended and a couple of Theft, 3rd degree. The male was booked into Kent Jail on a warrant. Additional charges included Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree; Speeding and no insurance. His vehicle was also impounded.

On March 17 at 9:36 p.m. on the 17400 block of E 270th Pl., officers were dispatched to a shoplift gone bad. Upon arrival, it was learned that the suspect is a chronic shoplifter at another location and that at the current location the suspect had been observed concealing homewares items in a plastic bag. The female suspect was stopped at the door and told she could not leave the store with the items in her bag. The female also stated that items in the bag belonged to her and that she had purchased them from another business. When told to leave, the female took her purse out of the cart and then grabbed the bag before walking out of the business.

King County

On March 24 between 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. of March 25 on the 17600 block of SE 291st St., someone broke into a locked detached shed by twisting the eyebolt until the eye portion broke. Stolen items included a chainsaw and leaf blower.

On March 24 at 1:37 a.m. in the area of 196th Ave. SE and Renton/Maple Valley Rd. SE, a vehicle with multiple people was observed parked at a closed business with the engine still running. Upon seeing the patrol vehicle, the driver immediately exited the business area. Upon contact, the female stated she did not have her out of state driver’s license with her and that she did not have any insurance. She further stated that she had not transferred the vehicle title yet as the title and bill of sale had been stolen from her vehicle. The female was released pending filing of charges for Failure to transfer title within 45 days and No Insurance.

On March 23 at 3:22 p.m. on the 21600 block of Renton Maple Valley Rd. SE, a vehicle was observed parked behind a business with the engine still running and a lot of exhaust coming from the tailpipe. Upon contact, the male stated that his vehicle had broken down and he was in the process of fixing it. Asked if the mobile home was his as well, the male stated that it belonged to a friend who exited the home. The friend explained that the home had broken down and the male came to fix it. Check of the males ended with no active warrants.

On March 21 at 4:13 a.m. on the 17200 block of 140th Ave. SE, a vehicle was observed in a business parking lot not parked in a parking spot or purchasing gas. Check of the license revealed the vehicle was stolen. As the deputy began giving verbal orders, the driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed. A short pursuit ended with negative results.

On March 19 at 2 p.m. on the 27400 block of SE 208th St., someone came onto a property and ransacked a detached shed, and the main and mother-in-law houses. A station wagon was observed backed up to behind the home, but at the time it was thought that a relative was at the home. Stolen items included a pistol, jewelry, and a couple of laptops.

On March 18 between 10:30 p.m. and 12:12 a.m. of March 19 on the 14600 block of SE 176th St., a female stated her ex-husband was sleeping on the porch without permission and yelling profanities at her. Upon arrival, the male was located wrapped in a blanket, had suitcases and a partially eaten pizza by him. The male stated he was currently homeless and tired of sleeping on the streets, so he came to the female’s residence to sleep on the porch. The male was trespassed and transported out of the area at his request.

Maple Valley

On March 17 at 6:32 p.m. on the 23200 block of SR 169, a vehicle was observed with a license plate that had a cover making it hard to read as well as a brake light not working. Upon contact, check of the driver revealed a suspended license for failing to appear for unpaid tickets. The vehicle was impounded and the male issued an infraction for no proof of insurance as well as was cited for Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree.

On March 17 at 4:30 a.m. in the area of SE 240th and SR 169, three males were observed walking in an area, talking loudly, and with backpacks. Due to recent break-ins in the area a call was put in for a check. Check of the area revealed two subjects who ran when they saw a patrol vehicle. Upon contact with one male, a strong odor, of an alcoholic beverage, was coming from his breath. The male blew a breath sample of .113. The male was released at home to a parent pending filing of charges of Minor in Possession.

On March 16 at 3 a.m. on the 21200 block of SE 271st Pl., a male was observed inside a vehicle grabbing items. Check of the vehicle revealed a work computer and purse had been taken from the vehicle. Other vehicles were also observed being broken into. All vehicles broken into were unlocked at the time of the incident. Other items stolen included designer sunglasses.

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

NOVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle Without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

CPL – Concealed Pistol License