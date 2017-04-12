Man killed in avalanche near Snoqualmie

The skier, a 36 year old Snoqualmie man, told a friend he was going backcountry skiing at Red Mountain near Snoqualmie Pass. He had an emergency plan with his friend and said he would call him when he was off the mountain by 1pm. The friend called police at 2:45 when the skier had still not called.

Police checked the parking lot near where he was planning on skiing and located his car with a dog inside.

Search and Rescue crews responded to the area and searched into the night for the man. Around 9pm searchers found a debris field from an avalanche and searched the area for the man. He was found a short time later dead from apparent injuries suffered during the avalanche.

Searchers said he was still wearing his hiking boots and his skis were still in his pack. The man’s body was released to the King County Medical Examiner who will determine cause of death and identification. (C17017952)