Police Reports
Man shot and killed in Burien

By Cindi West
April 12, 2017
(C17017977) The incident happened around 1230am when police received numerous 911 calls of shot being fired in the area of the AM/PM at SW136 and Ambaum Blvd.  When police arrived they found the man in the parking with at least one gunshot wound.   Medics attempted treatment but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said the victim was at the store and appeared to be waiting for someone when at least two suspects approached the area and shot at him.  The suspects then ran behind the store and jumped into and unknown vehicle and fled.

Detectives are investigating to see if this shooting is gang related or connected to the Federal Way and Seattle homicides that occurred within hours of this shooting.

