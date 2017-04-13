Rep. Paul Graves helps secure nearly $9 million for local transportation projects

I-90/SR 18 interchange prioritized in 2017-19 House transportation budget

Last night, Rep. Paul Graves, R-Fall City, voted to approve nearly $9 million of funds specifically allocated to critical transportation projects in East King County. These funds were included in the $8.56 billion House transportation budget, which was passed off the House floor late last night.

Two of the most prominent local projects that would receive funding in the new budget are improvements to the I-90/SR 18 Interchange, and the SR 900-12th Ave NW intersection in Issaquah.

Improvements to the I-90/SR 18 Interchange were originally scheduled to begin in 2023 as part of the Connecting Washington project. Safety concerns due to extreme and dangerous congestion convinced lawmakers to push the start date up six years and allocate $5 million to begin the project later this year.

Additionally, $1.5 million was allocated in the 2017-19 biennium to enhance turning capacity at the SR 900 and 12th Ave NW intersection in Issaquah.

“This is a huge win for the thousands of families that commute every day,” said Graves. “Our region has grown significantly in recent years and we need safe roads to support that growth. This budget prioritizes vital projects in our communities and puts taxpayer dollars to use where they can be seen.”

Other local projects funded by the 2017-19 budget include improvements and repaving of the I-90/Front Street exit in Issaquah and a street overlay in North Bend.

Statewide, the House transportation budget would also provide funding for recruitment and retention of highly qualified state troopers; maintenance and repair to roads; study and repairs of structurally deficient bridges; and continued implementation of other Connecting Washington projects.

The House transportation budget will now await a vote of concurrence by the Senate.

The regular legislative session is scheduled to end April 23.