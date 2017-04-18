Sometimes historic buildings lurk in the most unlikely places.

This house was originally located on a parcel of land in Ravensdale, north of Kent-Kangley Road and west of 268th Ave S.E. Martin and Magdalena (Foushner) Hock owned the home together with a small farm.

Martin Hock was a Hungarian immigrant and shoemaker. The home was built around 1932, but purchased by Palmer Coking Coal in 1950 to expand their Danville mining operations.

The house was moved about 1/4 mile west, then repurposed into a mine office for the Landsburg underground coal mine.

In 1958, it was moved again to its present location at 31407 Highway 169 in Black Diamond.

For the past 49 years it’s served as the main headquarters of Palmer Coking Coal Company.

This office building, once a modest farmhouse, remains a part of Ravensdale history though situated three miles south in Black Diamond.

This September 25, 1958 King County Assessor photo was obtained from the Puget Sound Regional Archives, located on the campus of Bellevue Community College near Eastgate.

The initials below the date are those of the photographer.