Celebrate Earth Month at the Lake Wilderness Arboretum.

On Sunday, April 23nd from 1PM until 4PM there will be an Open House at the Lake Wilderness Arboretum. This family event will be in the form of a “plant hunt” for children and their parents and will allow them to explore the Arboretum on their own, while searching for plants highlighted on a plant hunt map.

At each “found” plant there is an activity for children and a handout about the plant for adults. This event is open-ended, enabling people to come and go as they please and look at anything that strikes their fancy; while, at the same time, having access to some simple, fun and educational activities.

A special attraction at this event will be Fancy the Crow, a hard-working wildlife advocate for Puget Sound Wildcare.

The Lake Wilderness Arboretum is located at 22500 SE 248th St. in Maple Valley. See www.lakewildernessarboretum.org for more information.