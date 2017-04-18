Joyce Ann Germann Passed Away

Joyce Ann Germann

August 19,1938 – March 19, 2017

Joyce Germann of Maple Valley passed away peacefully in her sleep, after a short battle with cancer.

She was born and raised in Kansas where she met and married the love of her life Wylie Germann on September 8, 1956.

They moved to Renton Washington where they raised their four children: Dennis (Kim), Martin (Tina), Diane (Dave), and Carrie (Doug). She was also blessed to have 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Joyce had many passions that included watching baseball, traveling, casinos and most of all family and friends. She also enjoyed spending her winters with all her friends in Arizona.

Joyce had a wonderful life and we will all miss her dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held April 28, 2017 at the Renton Masonic Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the March of Dimes.