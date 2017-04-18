WSP Detectives Seeking Assistance With A Fatal Hit and Run

King County: At approximately 3:55am on April 16, 2017, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a car verses pedestrian collision, SB SR 167 to WB SR 18. Christopher W. Stanley, a 39 year old male from Tacoma, was walking on the shoulder with a friend on his way to get gas when a vehicle drove onto the shoulder striking and killing him.

Due to witness information and evidence discovered at the scene the running vehicle was identified as a white, 2006, Ford Crown Victoria. This vehicle will have a missing front bumper, a broken windshield and a missing driver’s side mirror.

WSP detectives are seeking any information on the location of this vehicle and any other information pertaining to this tragic incident. If located, DO NOT approach ! Call 9~1~1 and advise the dispatcher you have located the vehicle the Washington State Patrol is seeking.