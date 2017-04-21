Dunn, Sheriff to hold Community Town Hall
***UPDATE***
Metropolitan King County Council Vice Chair Reagan Dunn is scheduled to hold a Town Hall with King County Sheriff John Urquhart and county representatives at the Hobart Church, 27524 SE 200th Street Hobart, WA 98038.
A notice has been sent to residents in the area, but there was a miss print of the date of the meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 15
the miss print shows the meeting occurring on Monday, May 5—which is a Friday.
A notice with the correct date will be sent out shortly.
If you have any questions, please contact Councilmember Dunn’s office at 206-477-1009.
