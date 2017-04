Georgia McEwen

Georgia McEwen was born February 6, 1926 in North Dakota and

passed April 10, 2017 in Enumclaw, Washington.

Georgia was preceded by her husband Mack McEwen.

She is survived by sons Marlin Elkinton (Joan), Clyde Elkinton (Arlene), Harv McEwen, Donald Georger & daughter Joann McEwen.

As well as three Grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Private Graveside was held Wednesday, April 19, 2017.