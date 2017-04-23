Karl David Lemke Passed Away

Karl David Lemke

Karl David Lemke, age 74, resident of Enumclaw for 40 years, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 7, 2017. Because of Christ’s life, death and resurrection, family and friends rejoice in the midst of their grief.

Karl was born April 13, 1942 in Merrill, WI and lived in various states and Germany while he was growing up. His father was a chaplain in the armed forces, and a pastor for mission churches for the Lutheran church. They rarely stayed more than 3 years in one place.

Karl served as an officer in the army artillery during the Vietnam War. He was awarded a bronze star. After completing his service requirements, he returned to school and graduated with an Electrical Engineering degree. As a Honeywell employee, he installed some of the first computers on Wall Street in NYC. He worked for Boeing, Sunstrand and other companies as a software engineer in the Seattle area.

Karl had a keen sense of humor. He loved joking with friends and family. He also loved farming, gardening, hunting and fishing. Family and friends enjoyed meals cooked by Karl. He and his wife Nancy enjoyed RVing and spent many months touring the U.S. and Canada. They volunteered as docents, leading tour groups through the home and farm of Marjorie Rawlings the Pulitzer Prize winning writer of The Yearling, in Cross Creek, FL. They also enjoyed traveling to Australia and New Zealand, staying at various farms there.

A Christian all his life, Karl was a charter member of Peace Lutheran Church in Kent, WA he served as the Volunteer Coordinator during the construction of the first buildings of that church. He also served as the President of the Congregation, an Elder and various other positions within the church.

Karl is survived by his wife Nancy Lee Lemke of Enumclaw; his sister Kathryn Page and her husband Wayne of The Villages, FL; and several nieces and nephews throughout the U.S.

Karl was buried at Tahoma National Cemetery on April 20th. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, May 6th at 3:00pm at Peace Lutheran Church, 18615 SE 272nd St., Kent, WA. Remembrances may be made to LCMS Global Missions, 1333 S. Kirkwood Rd., St. Louis, MO 63122-7226. Please sign his online guestbook at .