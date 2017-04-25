2017 Fishing Derby at Wilderness Park

Shown above are the winners of the 2017 Fishing Derby held April 22 at Lake Wilderness Park. From left to right are : 1st place winner, CJ McConaghy. His fish weighed 3 pounds 5.250 ounces and was 21 1/4 inches long. (Beside CJ is Brett Thompson, who carved the beautiful trout); 2nd place winner was Leon Vasquez. His fish weighed 2 pounds 2.250 ounces and was 17 1/4 inches in length. 3rd place winner was Richie Harrington, his fish was 2 pounds and 17 3/4 inches long. More photos from the fishing derby can be found at www.voiceofthevalley.com