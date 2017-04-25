VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Community NewsEvents
2017 Fishing Derby at Wilderness Park

2017 Fishing Derby at Wilderness Park

By VOICE of the Valley
April 25, 2017
666
0
Share:

Shown above are the winners of the 2017 Fishing Derby held April 22 at Lake Wilderness Park. From left to right are : 1st place winner,  CJ McConaghy. His fish weighed 3 pounds 5.250 ounces and was 21 1/4 inches long.  (Beside CJ is Brett Thompson, who carved the beautiful trout); 2nd  place  winner was Leon Vasquez. His fish weighed 2 pounds 2.250 ounces and was 17 1/4 inches in length.  3rd place winner was Richie Harrington, his fish was 2 pounds and 17 3/4 inches long. More photos from the fishing derby can be found at www.voiceofthevalley.com 

Tagsblack diamondchamberchildrencommunitycovingtoneventsfishingfundraiserhobartking countylocalmaple valleynewsravensdaletahomavoicewashington
Previous Article

Maple Valley Senior News Updated 4-25-17

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.