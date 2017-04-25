VOICE of the Valley

Events
Arts Council Invites All to ‘For the Love of Flowers’

By VOICE of the Valley
April 25, 2017
The Maple Valley Arts Council invites everyone to the opening night featuring artist Gabi McMinn on Saturday April 29, 2017 from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The Reception titled “For the Love of Flowers”

It is free, family friendly and open to all! Light refreshments will be served, including wine and cheese. There will be live music performed by a classical guitarist Andrew Beers. He will perform works of York, Villalobos, JS Bach, Tarrega, Barrios, Johansen, Brower, Giuliani, Paganini and more. Come and be part of this celebration!

Event location: 23220 Maple Valley -Black Diamond Rd.SE, Suite 15, Maple Valley, WA 98038

