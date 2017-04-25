Arts Council Invites All to ‘For the Love of Flowers’

The Maple Valley Arts Council invites everyone to the opening night featuring artist Gabi McMinn on Saturday April 29, 2017 from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The Reception titled “For the Love of Flowers”

It is free, family friendly and open to all! Light refreshments will be served, including wine and cheese. There will be live music performed by a classical guitarist Andrew Beers. He will perform works of York, Villalobos, JS Bach, Tarrega, Barrios, Johansen, Brower, Giuliani, Paganini and more. Come and be part of this celebration!

Event location: 23220 Maple Valley -Black Diamond Rd.SE, Suite 15, Maple Valley, WA 98038