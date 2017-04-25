Mullet to host two town hall meetings on April 29
Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, will host two town hall meetings in the 5th Legislative District on Saturday, April 29. The locations and times for the events are:
- Maple Valley: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Tahoma School District Central Services
25720 Maple Valley/Black Diamond Road SE
- Issaquah: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Eagle Room at Issaquah Town Hall
130 E Sunset Way
Legislative town hall meetings are typically held during or soon after a legislative session to provide lawmakers and constituents the opportunity to discuss issues important to their districts. Mullet will provide updates on important bills that have been introduced during the 2017 legislative session as well as what’s happening with K-12 funding and transportation improvements.
