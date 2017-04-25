Mullet to host two town hall meetings on April 29

Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, will host two town hall meetings in the 5th Legislative District on Saturday, April 29. The locations and times for the events are:

Maple Valley: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Tahoma School District Central Services

25720 Maple Valley/Black Diamond Road SE

Issaquah: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Eagle Room at Issaquah Town Hall

130 E Sunset Way

Legislative town hall meetings are typically held during or soon after a legislative session to provide lawmakers and constituents the opportunity to discuss issues important to their districts. Mullet will provide updates on important bills that have been introduced during the 2017 legislative session as well as what’s happening with K-12 funding and transportation improvements.