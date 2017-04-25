VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Events
Mullet to host two town hall meetings on April 29

Mullet to host two town hall meetings on April 29

By VOICE of the Valley
April 25, 2017
114
0
Share:

Sen. Mark Mullet D-5

Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, will host two town hall meetings in the 5th Legislative District on Saturday, April 29. The locations and times for the events are:

  • Maple Valley: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Tahoma School District Central Services

25720 Maple Valley/Black Diamond Road SE

  • Issaquah: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Eagle Room at Issaquah Town Hall

130 E Sunset Way

Legislative town hall meetings are typically held during or soon after a legislative session to provide lawmakers and constituents the opportunity to discuss issues important to their districts. Mullet will provide updates on important bills that have been introduced during the 2017 legislative session as well as what’s happening with K-12 funding and transportation improvements.

Tagsblack diamondcommunitycovingtoneventshobartking countymaple valleynewsravensdaletahomavoicewashington
Previous Article

Police Reports Updated 4-25-17

Next Article

Maple Valley Senior News Updated 4-25-17

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.