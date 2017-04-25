Police Reports Updated 4-25-17

Black Diamond

On April 9 at 3:59 p.m. on the 32100 block of Bruckners Way, an officer was dispatched for a small child locked in a pickup truck. The officer arrived and requested a tow company respond to open the truck door. The door was later opened and the child was united with his mother.

***

On April 7 at 5:50 p.m. in the area of 3rd Ave. at Park St., an officer was dispatched for a possible rolling domestic dispute in a pickup truck. The officer checked the area all the way to the Kummer Bridge before being advised by dispatch that the caller was now advising the vehicle was south of SE 400th St. The information was passed on to King County Sheriff’s Office and Enumclaw Police Department so they could check the area.

***

On April 5 at approximately 7:46 p.m. on the 24700 block of Roberts Dr., officers received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in a business parking lot. Officers were advised that two subjects were sleeping inside the vehicle. Upon arrival, a male and female were found sleeping in the vehicle. While interviewing the subjects, it was determined that they had recently used heroin. Officers provided the subjects with a ride to their residence.

Covington

On April 3 at 3:43 p.m. in the area of SE 256th and 180th Ave. SE, officers were dispatched to a car vs. motorcycle collision. Upon arrival, a male was lying next to a motorcycle and an SUV stopped partially in the left turn lane. According to the female passenger, the female driver, who had a driver’s permit, was beginning to change lanes when the motorcycle driver came from behind in the turn lane and struck the SUV. However, according to witnesses, the motorcycle driver was already stopped when the SUV struck the back of the motorcycle. Check of the driver’s permit revealed that the female driver had a suspended license due to unpaid ticket. Check of the female passenger, who claimed to be the licensed driver, revealed her license invalid. The motorcycle driver was transported to a hospital for treatment. The female driver was determined to be the at fault driver, so she was cited for Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree. She also received a notice of infraction for Failure to Control Vehicle Speed to Avoid Collision and No Vehicle Insurance.

***

On March 31 at 7 a.m. on the 18000 block of SE 272nd St., a bus driver reported that a student had been hit by a vehicle, while at a bus stop. According to the bus driver, as the bus approached the bus stop, a truck driver pulled out of a complex in order to beat the bus. In doing so, the passenger mirror hit the student walking towards the bus and the passenger side of the truck pushed the student backwards. The driver did not stop until a bit further up the road. A second student also reported being hit by the truck driver. However, according to the truck driver who was contacted later, there was no way he had hit any of the students. After further investigation, it was determined that no charges be recommended against the truck driver.

***

On March 27 at 8:50 p.m. on the 27000 block of 185th Ave. SE, a male was observed entering a business with a shopping cart and large bag. The male was then observed concealing a power tool in the bag before selecting a bottle of propane and going to a cash register where he paid for the propane with cash. After exiting the business without paying for the power tool, the male was confronted. The male gave the power tool back when confronted. Check of the bag revealed it was lined with aluminum. The male was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) for Theft, 3rd degree.

King County

On April 3 at 6:11 p.m. in the area of SE 166th St. and 160th Pl. SE, deputies were dispatched to a male possibly on a “high” attempting to get into vehicles driving by on the roadway. Upon contact, the male threw objects onto the landscape, which was later determined to be baseball sized rocks. During an investigation, the male only admitted to using heroin and denied any other drug usage. The male was transported to a local medical center for treatment.

***

On April 2 at 10:10 a.m. in the area of SE 216th St. and SR 169, according to a male driver, a suspect male driver had been tailgating him so he tapped his breaks in an attempt to get the suspect to stop. After driving a bit farther, the suspect drove around the male and stopped so the male could not pass for a bit. However, while driving around the suspect a second time, the suspect threw open his door and hit the male’s vehicle. The suspect was contacted and identified. Following an investigation, the suspect was release pending filing of charges for Reckless Driving, Disorderly Conduct, and Malicious Mischief.

***

On April 1 at 8:54 p.m. on the 14200 block of SE Petrovitsky Rd., a female was observed pulling out drug paraphernalia while sitting in a business aisle. She then put items belonging to the business into a store basket and walked out of the business, without attempting to purchase the items. Security grabbed the basket and the female fled the scene. Area check for the female ended with negative results. However, the female left a personal calendar behind with some suspicious notes written inside as well as hand written demand notes to do a robbery. The case is currently under investigation.

***

On April 1 at 8:48 p.m. on the 20900 block of SE 232nd St., deputies were dispatched to a possible DUI. Upon arrival, a female driver was found inside of a vehicle that she had driven onto the front porch of a residence. The vehicle was still running and in drive at the time deputies arrived. She stated that she had done meth earlier in the morning as well as took multiple other prescription drugs throughout the day. A zip lock bag of medications was found next to the female. After refusing to take the Field Sobriety Tests, the female’s first breath sample came out .000. She stated that she did not have enough breath for a second test so she gave a blood draw. The female was booked into King County Jail for suspected DUI.

***

On April 1 at 9:43 a.m. on the 14000 block of SE Petrovitsky Rd., while patrolling a business parking lot, a vehicle was observed with its window broken out. The female driver stated that when she returned to the vehicle, nothing was missing that she could tell.

***

On March 28 at 9 a.m. on the 25600 block of Landsburg SE, marijuana was confiscated at a Jr. high and high schools for disposal.

Maple Valley

On April 6 at 2:50 p.m. on the 26900 block of SR 169, according to the manager of a business, a male and female entered the business and were suspected of stealing medication. While the male was distracting an employee with questions, the female took four bottles of medication. Both exited the business at different times.

***

On March 27 between 11:40 a.m.-2:10 p.m. on the 22000 block of SE Wax Rd., a male went to a police station in an attempt to get a vehicle out of impound. Check of the male revealed he had a felony warrant for Possession of a Stolen Firearm. The male was booked into the Regional Justice Center on his warrant.

***

On March 25 at 10:45 p.m. on the 21800 block of SE Wax Rd., officers responded to a report of two people possibly doing drugs in a car. Upon arrival, the two males admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle. Check of one of the males revealed he had a warrant for failure to appear for a violation of a no contact order. The male was booked into Kent Jail on his warrant.

###

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

NOVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

FTA – Failure to Appear

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle Without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

CPL – Concealed Pistol License