The Annual Tahoma FFA Sprint Plant Sale is coming soon.

Be sure to mark you calendars for the best plant sale areound on May 13

at Tahoma Senior High School Greenhouse (out by tennis courts.

The sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Items for sale: Zonals, Begonias, Impatients, Bacopa, Baskets, 6 inch pots, veggies, and others