Tahoma student serves as page in Washington State Senate

By VOICE of the Valley
April 25, 2017
WA State Senator Mark Mullet – Page Emma Johanna Parnello, April 11, 2017

Emma Pamello, 16, served as a page in the Washington State Senate during the week of April 10, the 14th week of the 2017 Legislative Session.

Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, sponsored Pamello’s week in the Legislature.

“Emma was an awesome addition to our staff,” said Mullet. “Her interest in what we do here was really refreshing and energizing.”

During their week at the Capitol, pages learn about the legislative process while assisting senators and staff. They hear lectures from guest speakers and attend page school where they create their own bills in a mock committee setting.

Pages have many responsibilities during the week that take them all around the Capitol campus and give them access to places restricted to the general public. Their short journeys give the pages the opportunity to meet and speak with many people.

Pamello is in the 10th grade at Tahoma Senior High School.

###

For more information about the Senate Page Program, contact SenatePageProgram@leg.wa.gov.

 

 

