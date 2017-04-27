VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Events
Rep. Paul Graves’ second bill signed into law

Rep. Paul Graves’ second bill signed into law

By VOICE of the Valley
April 27, 2017
74
0
Share:

Gov. Jay Inslee signs Substitute Senate Bill No. 5069, April 25, 2017. Relating to providing associate degree education to enhance education opportunities and public safety. Primary Sponsor: Maureen Walsh

House Bill 1515 simplifies process for issuing a disabled parking placard

Rep. Paul Graves, R-Fall City, saw his second bill signed into law on Tuesday. This rare achievement makes Graves one of the few freshman lawmakers to have more than one bill sent to the governor’s desk this session.

House Bill 1515 provides flexibility for doctors and other health care practitioners to prescribe disabled parking placards. It passed the House and Senate unanimously.

Under current law, strict guidelines limit how a health care practitioner may authorize an individual to obtain a disabled parking placard from the Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL). Graves’ bill expands acceptable documentation to include secure electronic means, while also granting the DOL authority to establish necessary rules for preventing fraudulent requests.

“Our doctors should be able to use the tools available to them in the 21st Century,” said Graves. “This was another commonsense, bi-partisan bill to make life easier for both doctors and individuals requesting accommodation.

This bill follows other measures submitted by Graves to streamline burdensome processes and make lives easier for Washingtonians. House Bill 1515 will take effect later this year.

Tagsblack diamondcommunitycovingtoneventshobartking countylocalmaple valleynewsravensdaletahomawashington
Previous Article

2017 Fishing Derby at Wilderness Park

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.