Rep. Paul Graves’ second bill signed into law

House Bill 1515 simplifies process for issuing a disabled parking placard

Rep. Paul Graves, R-Fall City, saw his second bill signed into law on Tuesday. This rare achievement makes Graves one of the few freshman lawmakers to have more than one bill sent to the governor’s desk this session.

House Bill 1515 provides flexibility for doctors and other health care practitioners to prescribe disabled parking placards. It passed the House and Senate unanimously.

Under current law, strict guidelines limit how a health care practitioner may authorize an individual to obtain a disabled parking placard from the Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL). Graves’ bill expands acceptable documentation to include secure electronic means, while also granting the DOL authority to establish necessary rules for preventing fraudulent requests.

“Our doctors should be able to use the tools available to them in the 21st Century,” said Graves. “This was another commonsense, bi-partisan bill to make life easier for both doctors and individuals requesting accommodation.

This bill follows other measures submitted by Graves to streamline burdensome processes and make lives easier for Washingtonians. House Bill 1515 will take effect later this year.