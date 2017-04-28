Black Diamond Library May Events

Black Diamond Library

24707 Roberts Drive

Black Diamond, WA 98010

360.886.1105

May 2017 Events

Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.

Children & Families

Teens & Adults

Adults

One Day Library Closure

Thursday, May 18, all day

The Black Diamond, Covington, Enumclaw and Maple Valley Libraries will be closed for staff training.

Go to kcls.org to find open locations or contact Ask KCLS, 425.462.9600 or 1.800.462.9600.

Children & Families

Family Story Times

Monday, May 1 and 8, 10:30am

All ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Social time after Story Time with toys and bubbles.

Teens & Adults

Book Arts: Make an Altered Book

Wednesday, May 17, 7pm

Ages 14 and older, adults welcome.

Presented by Liesel Lund.

Bring your creativity to this fun introductory class about creating altered books! You will paint and collage your ideas using mixed media techniques.

Bring a hardback book for the project, all other supplies and tools provided.

Space is limited, first come, first seated.

Adults

Black Diamond Friends of the Library Plant Sale

Saturday, May 6, 9am

Held at the Black Diamond Community Center, 31605 3rd Avenue, Black Diamond.

Come for the 53rd Annual Black Diamond Friends of the Library Plant Sale. Several varieties of native plants, including perennials and ground covers.

Friends of the Black Diamond Library Meeting

Wednesday, May 17, 5pm

This nonprofit group supports the Black Diamond Library through fundraising, sponsorship of programs and services and increasing awareness of the library’s vital community role. Join us!

EVERYONE’S ATLKING ABOUT IT

Late Spring in the Edible Garden, Can I Still Plant a Garden?

Saturday, May 20, 2pm

Now is the time to plant just about everything in your garden. Join garden educator Lisa Taylor, author of Your Farm in the City: An Urban Dweller’s Guide to Growing Food and Raising Animals and the Maritime Northwest Garden Guide in a lively session about growing an edible garden. Learn the ins and outs of late spring and summer planting and how to get the most out of a small space.

What’s on YOUR mind in 2017? Join in lively conversations about topics that matter with free programs at KCLS libraries.

Politics, education, space exploration, sustainable living, race and important moments in history are just a few things we will discuss. Find topics that fascinate YOU and come talk about it.