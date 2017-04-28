Covington Library May Events

Covington Library

27100 164th Avenue SE

Covington, WA 98042

253.630.8761

May 2017 Events

Children & Families

Tweens & Teens

Adults

One Day Library Closure

Thursday, May 18, all day

The Black Diamond, Covington, Enumclaw and Maple Valley Libraries will be closed for staff training.

Go to kcls.org to find open locations or contact Ask KCLS, 425.462.9600 or 1.800.462.9600.

Children & Families

Russian Story Time

Tuesday, May 2, 10:30am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Family Story Time

Tuesday, May 2, 7pm

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun! Kids are welcome to wear their PJs.

Social time after Story Time.

Infant & Young Toddler Story Times

Wednesday, May 3, 10:30am and 11:15am

Newborn to 24 months with adult, siblings welcome.

Stories, songs and fun!

Social time after Story Time.

Family Story Time

Friday, May 5, 10:30am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Social time after Story Time.

Reconnecting Children with Nature

Saturday, May 6, 3pm

Appropriate for parents with children ages 3 and older.

Asia Citro presents this hands-on family program, based on her book, A Little Bit of Dirt: 55+ Science and Art Activities to Reconnect Children with Nature. Learn how to motivate your kids to get outside and explore.

Books supplied by University Bookstore will be available for purchase and signing.

Small Space, Big Harvest: Container Gardening for Kids & Families

Saturday, May 20, 11am

Ages 12 and younger with adult.

You don’t need a backyard to grow your own food! Container gardens are a great way to grow fruit, veggies and herbs in apartments and other small spaces. A Master Gardner will explain how to choose soil and containers, considerations for growing different crops, where to put your garden for the best results, and how to maintain and keep your garden healthy. Then get your hands dirty planting a garden to take with you (dress to make a mess!).

Space is limited, first come, first seated.

Evening Violin Concert

Thursday, May 25, 6pm

Family program, all ages welcome.

Come to the library and enjoy some violin music with a group of enthusiastic Suzuki students! This group of Suzuki violin students comes from Joyful Sound Violin Studio and Ballance Talent Education. The performers are 3 years and older and will play a pleasing mix of folk songs, classical pieces and fiddle tunes.

Tweens & Teens

Game On!

Wednesday, May 3 and 17, 4pm

Middle and high school ages.

Play video games at the library! WiiU, Wii, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and tons of great games!

Write On!

Wednesday, May 10, 4pm

Middle and high school ages.

Meet other teen authors and improve your craft. Join the writing circle the 2nd Wednesday of every month to share what you’re working on, give and receive feedback, and have fun!

DIY Paper Flower Drop In

Thursday, May 11, 4:30pm

Ages 10 and older. Adults welcome.

Join papercraft expert Emily Mallory to learn how to make a beautiful bouquet, using paper! Take home your own Mother’s Day bouquet to keep or give away.

Introduction to Dungeons & Dragons

Friday, May 12 and 26, 3:30pm

Middle and high school ages.

Explore strange lands, clash with foes, become legendary! Learn to play D&D or build your skills the 2nd and 4th Fridays of each month.

Art Club

Friday, May 19, 3pm

Grades 5-12.

Hang out with other artists and unleash your creativity through guided and not-so-guided activities. May’s project is creature terrariums. Drop in the 3rd Friday of every month for a new project.

Board-dom

Wednesday, May 24 and 31, 4pm

Middle and high school ages.

Relax, snack, play board games or just hang out the last Wednesday of each month.

Teen Library Council

Wednesday, May 31, 3:30pm

Middle and high school ages.

Make the library more awesome for teens! Covington Library is seeking dedicated teens to share ideas and help plan events. Make new friends and voice your opinion the last Wednesday of every month.

Study Zone

Mondays-Thursdays, 5-7pm

No Study Zone on May 29.

Grades K-12.

Drop-in during scheduled Study Zone hours for free homework help from volunteer tutors.

Adults

Friends of the Covington Library Meeting

Tuesday, May 2, 7:30pm

Join us! Everyone welcome.

Talk Time Classes

Thursday, May 4, 11 and 25, 6pm

Practice speaking English with other English language learners.

Organic Gardening on a Budget

Thursday, May 4, 6pm

Adults, middle and high school ages.

Think organic gardening is too expensive? Join garden educator Lisa Taylor, author of Your Farm in the City: An Urban Dweller’s Guide to Growing Food and Raising Animals to learn how to grow an environmentally friendly edible garden without breaking the bank!

Citizenship Classes

Saturday, May 6, 13, 20 and 27, 10am

Study for the Citizenship Test at the library.

Genealogy Classes

Sunday, May 7, 2pm

This workshop is taught by local chapter volunteer genealogists of the Daughters of the American Revolution. We will use ancestry.com and familysearch.org to walk attendees through the process of locating ancestors and sources to prove their lineage.

Covi Adult Book Group

Brooklyn by Colm Toibin

Thursday, May 11, 2pm

Sign up for ORCA Lift’s Reduced Fares

Wednesday, May 17, 3pm

Drop in to register for ORCA LIFT, a new, reduced fare on Metro buses, Sound Transit Link light rail, and more.

To see if you qualify, check www.orcalift.com or call Multi-Service Center at 253.838.6810. Please bring ID and income verification documents.

Genealogy Information Session

Saturday, May 20, 2pm

Looking to learn something new about your family tree? Come by the library lobby for information from the South King County Genealogical Society.

Help You, Help Out: Garden Resource and Volunteer Fair

Saturday, May 20, 12pm

Discover the different nonprofit agencies offering gardening opportunities or advice in and around Covington. Chat with each group to find out how they can help you grow your garden, or how you can help the community by volunteering in theirs’.

Small Space, Big Harvest: Container Gardening

Saturday, May 20, 1pm

Ages 13 to 100.

You don’t need a backyard to grow your own food! Container gardens are a great way to grow fruit, veggies and herbs in apartments and other small spaces. A Master Gardner will explain how to choose soil and containers, considerations for growing different crops, where to put your garden for the best results, and how to maintain and keep your garden healthy. Then get your hands dirty planting a garden to take with you (dress to make a mess!).

Space is limited, first come, first seated.

Wolves Through the Lens: Up Close with America’s Most Iconic Species

Saturday, May 20, 2pm

Meet Wildlife Photographer Annie Marie Musselman and Author Brenda Peterson.

Join us for a visual journey into the world of wolves. Author Brenda Peterson and photographer Annie Marie Musselman will provide an opportunity to know and understand wolves in a whole new light through a look at their recent books, Wolf Haven: Sanctuary and the Future of Wild Wolves in North America by Musselman and Peterson and Wolf Nation: The Life, Death and Return of Wild American Wolvesby Peterson. The speakers will put into context the history, behavior patterns and social structure of wolves, as well as new truths about wolves and the ways humans are finding to coexist with these ecologically significant wild creatures.

STARS Workshop

Talking to Parents about Limiting Technology Use

Sunday, May 21, 2pm

Presented by Kathy Slattengren, M.Ed, Priceless Parenting.

How do you approach parents when you believe their child is spending too much time on screens or perhaps viewing inappropriate things? It can be a touchy subject. In this workshop you will discover ways to set expectations for parents around their own use of technology and for their children.

Provides (2) STARS credit hours in Professional Development and Leadership.

Registration required. Sign up beginning Saturday, May 6.

Computer Classes

Register online, in person or by calling 253.630.8761.

One-on-One Computer Help

Saturday, May 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2pm

Microsoft Excel 2013 Level 1

Monday, May 8, 7pm

Microsoft PowerPoint 2013

Monday, May 15, 7pm

Microsoft Excel 2013 Level 2

Monday, May 22, 7pm