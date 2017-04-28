Fairwood Library May Events
Fairwood Library
17009 140th Avenue SE
Renton, WA 98058
425.226.0522
May 2017 Events
Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.
One Day Library Closure
Wednesday, May 17, all day
The Fairwood, Renton, Renton Highlands, Southcenter and Skyway Libraries will be closed for staff training.
Go to kcls.org to find open locations or contact Ask KCLS, 425.462.9600 or 1.800.462.9600.
Yarnsmiths
Tuesday, May 2, 6pm
Ages 5 to 100!
Learn how to create something with yarn at the library. Already a yarn expert? Join us and help teach others! Yarn will be provided, or bring your own project to work on.
Registration requested, but not required.
All skill levels welcome.
Chess @ the Library
Friday, May 5, 4pm
Ages 5 to 100!
Have fun playing chess at the library with your family and friends.
All skill levels welcome.
Mix It Up!
Tuesday, May 9, 4pm
Ages 5 to 100!
Fun activities for the young and the young at heart. Laugh and learn together.
Got Game?
Tuesday, May 16, 4pm
Ages 5 to 100!
Have fun playing a variety of games at the library with your family, friends and neighbors.
All skill levels welcome.
Fairwood Master Gardeners: Weekly Plant Clinics
Saturdays, 10am
Come to Fairwood Library on Saturday mornings for plant clinics hosted by the Fairwood Master Gardeners! Trained and certified volunteers will provide free advice and answers to questions relating to home gardening, landscape maintenance, pest management, composting and other topics.
Ms. Bee’s Play Place
Wednesday, May 3, 10am
Ages newborn to age 5 with adult.
Drop in for 45 minutes of interactive, play-centered activities. Enjoy meeting other families and learn how play encourages language skills, social and emotional development.
Spanish Story Times
Wednesday, May 3, 10 and 17, 6pm
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Family Story Times
Thursday, May 4, 11 and 18, 10am
Friday, May 5, 12 and 19, 10am
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Preschool Drive-In Movie
Monday, May 8, 10:15am
Ages 2 to 5 with adult.
Create a cardboard car! Then, sit inside and enjoy a short movie.
Car supplies are limited. Registration begins April 17.
Study Zone
Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3-5pm
Mondays and Wednesdays, 5-7pm
No Study Zone on May 17 and 29.
Grades K-12.
Drop in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors.
Game On!
Thursday, May 4, 4pm
Grades 4-12.
Play video games in the library!
Books & Bites
Tuesday, May 9, 7pm
Grades 6-12.
Meet in the library to talk about your favorite books and more.
Adults
Humanity’s Future in Space
Sunday, May 7, 2pm
Since humans first looked up at night, we have reached for the stars. We’ve dreamed of other planets, imagined space travel and created imaginary galaxies inhabited by strikingly different life forms. Nearly 50 years ago Neil Armstrong stepped onto the Moon, and we’re now exploring Mars. But can we LIVE there? Get an overview of the current progress on space exploration and development as well as a look into what the future may hold for humanity in space.
Fairwood Afternoon Book Club
Where’d You Go, Bernadette by Maria Semple
Wednesday, May 10, 12pm
Democracy In Action
Sunday, May 14, 11am
Democracy works best with all our participation. Join your neighbors and spend time contacting your legislators about issues that are important to you.
Issue information and contact information provided for local, state and federal legislators.
Correspondence materials provided by the Friends of the Library.
Fairwood Lively Minds Book Group
Going Clear: Scientology, Hollywood and the Prison of Belief by Lawrence Wright
Tuesday, May 16, 7pm
Talk Time Classes
Thursdays, 7pm
Improve your speaking and listening skills in this English conversation group. Learn more about American culture and meet people from around the world.
