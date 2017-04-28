Fairwood Library May Events

Fairwood Library

17009 140th Avenue SE

Renton, WA 98058

425.226.0522

May 2017 Events

All Ages

Children & Families

Tweens & Teens

Adults

One Day Library Closure

Wednesday, May 17, all day

The Fairwood, Renton, Renton Highlands, Southcenter and Skyway Libraries will be closed for staff training.

Go to kcls.org to find open locations or contact Ask KCLS, 425.462.9600 or 1.800.462.9600.

All Ages

Yarnsmiths

Tuesday, May 2, 6pm

Ages 5 to 100!

Learn how to create something with yarn at the library. Already a yarn expert? Join us and help teach others! Yarn will be provided, or bring your own project to work on.

Registration requested, but not required.

All skill levels welcome.

Chess @ the Library

Friday, May 5, 4pm

Ages 5 to 100!

Have fun playing chess at the library with your family and friends.

All skill levels welcome.

Mix It Up!

Tuesday, May 9, 4pm

Ages 5 to 100!

Fun activities for the young and the young at heart. Laugh and learn together.

Got Game?

Tuesday, May 16, 4pm

Ages 5 to 100!

Have fun playing a variety of games at the library with your family, friends and neighbors.

All skill levels welcome.

Fairwood Master Gardeners: Weekly Plant Clinics

Saturdays, 10am

Come to Fairwood Library on Saturday mornings for plant clinics hosted by the Fairwood Master Gardeners! Trained and certified volunteers will provide free advice and answers to questions relating to home gardening, landscape maintenance, pest management, composting and other topics.

Children & Families

Ms. Bee’s Play Place

Wednesday, May 3, 10am

Ages newborn to age 5 with adult.

Drop in for 45 minutes of interactive, play-centered activities. Enjoy meeting other families and learn how play encourages language skills, social and emotional development.

Spanish Story Times

Wednesday, May 3, 10 and 17, 6pm

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Family Story Times

Thursday, May 4, 11 and 18, 10am

Friday, May 5, 12 and 19, 10am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Preschool Drive-In Movie

Monday, May 8, 10:15am

Ages 2 to 5 with adult.

Create a cardboard car! Then, sit inside and enjoy a short movie.

Car supplies are limited. Registration begins April 17.

Tweens & Teens

Study Zone

Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3-5pm

Mondays and Wednesdays, 5-7pm

No Study Zone on May 17 and 29.

Grades K-12.

Drop in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors.

Game On!

Thursday, May 4, 4pm

Grades 4-12.

Play video games in the library!

Books & Bites

Tuesday, May 9, 7pm

Grades 6-12.

Meet in the library to talk about your favorite books and more.

Adults

Humanity’s Future in Space

Sunday, May 7, 2pm

Since humans first looked up at night, we have reached for the stars. We’ve dreamed of other planets, imagined space travel and created imaginary galaxies inhabited by strikingly different life forms. Nearly 50 years ago Neil Armstrong stepped onto the Moon, and we’re now exploring Mars. But can we LIVE there? Get an overview of the current progress on space exploration and development as well as a look into what the future may hold for humanity in space.

Fairwood Afternoon Book Club

Where’d You Go, Bernadette by Maria Semple

Wednesday, May 10, 12pm

Democracy In Action

Sunday, May 14, 11am

Democracy works best with all our participation. Join your neighbors and spend time contacting your legislators about issues that are important to you.

Issue information and contact information provided for local, state and federal legislators.

Correspondence materials provided by the Friends of the Library.

Fairwood Lively Minds Book Group

Going Clear: Scientology, Hollywood and the Prison of Belief by Lawrence Wright

Tuesday, May 16, 7pm

Talk Time Classes

Thursdays, 7pm

Improve your speaking and listening skills in this English conversation group. Learn more about American culture and meet people from around the world.