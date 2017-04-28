Major transit delays, reroutes expected in Seattle on May Day

As city streets temporarily close as a result of planned May Day activities, certain Metro Transit buses will be rerouted; others will face delays starting midday and likely well into the evening Monday, May 1.

Bus reroutes are planned around the Immigration March (Judkins Park to Seattle Center) roughly 2:30-5 p.m., rerouting seven Metro routes (7, 10, 11, 12, 14, 47 & 49) and delaying ST Express Routes 522, 545, 554 and all other transit service traveling downtown Seattle streets.

Bus rolling slowdowns or temporary short-term reroutes will be implemented as needed for all other expected and unexpected demonstrations, marches and rallies, managed by transit chiefs using information from Seattle Police Department, Seattle Emergency Operations Center and the Metro Transit Control Center.

First Hill Streetcar service is expected to be disrupted during the day, and part of the route will not be served while marchers are on the street.

South Lake Union Streetcar service might be disrupted by a march expected to occur between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. As a result, streetcar service will be halted at 9 a.m. after the end of the morning peak service, with cars tentatively scheduled to return to the base yard until supervisors determine service can be reliably restored.

Link light rail service will operate more three-car trains during the day.

What do riders need to know?

All bus service that travels near or through the downtown Seattle area might be subject to delays during and after Monday afternoon’s events. Bus riders are advised to plan ahead for longer trips, revise travel plans if necessary and allow plenty of travel time.

Though we’ll try to keep bus service moving, if demonstrations temporarily block a street, buses will have to wait until traffic begins moving again. Safety is Metro’s top priority.

If gridlock happens, predicted arrival times on apps and real-time signs will not be accurate in estimating when buses will be at stops.

Tools for riders

