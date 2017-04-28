Maple Valley Library May Events

The Black Diamond, Covington, Enumclaw and Maple Valley Libraries will be closed for staff training.
Go to kcls.org to find open locations or contact Ask KCLS, 425.462.9600 or 1.800.462.9600.
Children & Families
Preschool Story Times
Tuesday, May 2, 10:30am
Wednesday, May 3, 10:30am
Ages 3 to 7 with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Teens
Name That Meme Contest
May 1-31
Middle school, junior high and high school ages.
Can you guess some of the popular memes of the last few years? Pick up an entry form at the library and give it a try for the chance to win a $25 gift card to Amazon. One entry per teen.
Entry must be submitted by May 31.
Winner will be notified in early June.
Study Zone
Tuesday, May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 5-7pm
Thursday, May 4, 11, 18 and 25, 5-7pm
Grades K-12.
Drop in during scheduled Study Zone hours for free homework help from a volunteer tutor.
Game On!
Thursday, May 11, 4pm
Middle school, junior high and high school ages.
Play video games at the library! Wii U, Wii, PS3, Xbox, and tons of great games! Just show up and play. It’s free.
Teen Advisory Board
Tuesday, May 16, 4pm
Middle school, junior high and high school ages.
Volunteer and give input for how to best serve teens at the library.
Adults
Maple Valley Library Guild Meeting
Wednesday, May 3, 7pm
The Maple Valley Library Guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the library through fundraising and sponsorship of programs and services. All are welcome!
One-on-One Computer Help
Wednesday, May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 7pm
Get help for your computers and technology questions from a Tech Tutor Volunteer!
Drop into a session or call ahead for an appointment.
Maple Valley Tuesday Evening Book Group
Lafayette in the Somewhat United States by Sarah Vowell
Tuesday, May 9, 7pm
Between the Covers/Wednesday Morning Book Group
The World’s Strongest Librarian by Josh Hanagarne
Wednesday, May 10, 10am
Computer Class: Microsoft Word 2013 Level 2
Thursday, May 11, 10:30am
Enhance your text documents with document designs, layout and more.
Must have Microsoft Word Level 1 proficiency.
Registration required beginning April 27 online, in person or by calling 425.432.4620.
Maple Valley Library Guild Spring Book Sale
Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, 10am
Sunday, May 21, 1pm
Purchase used books, DVDs and CDs at bargain prices. Proceeds support library programs and events. This year, the Spring Book Sale is spilling over into Sunday with a 3-hour “Bag Sale”! Stop by for a final day of great deals on used books, DVDs and CDs.