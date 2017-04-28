Maple Valley Library May Events

Maple Valley Library

21844 SE 248th Street

Maple Valley, WA 98038

425.432.4620

May 2017 Events

Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.

Children & Families

Teens

Adult

One Day Library Closure

Thursday, May 18, all day

The Black Diamond, Covington, Enumclaw and Maple Valley Libraries will be closed for staff training.

Go to kcls.org to find open locations or contact Ask KCLS, 425.462.9600 or 1.800.462.9600.

Children & Families

Preschool Story Times

Tuesday, May 2, 10:30am

Wednesday, May 3, 10:30am

Ages 3 to 7 with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Teens

Name That Meme Contest

May 1-31

Middle school, junior high and high school ages.

Can you guess some of the popular memes of the last few years? Pick up an entry form at the library and give it a try for the chance to win a $25 gift card to Amazon. One entry per teen.

Entry must be submitted by May 31.

Winner will be notified in early June.

Study Zone

Tuesday, May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 5-7pm

Thursday, May 4, 11, 18 and 25, 5-7pm

Grades K-12.

Drop in during scheduled Study Zone hours for free homework help from a volunteer tutor.

Game On!

Thursday, May 11, 4pm

Middle school, junior high and high school ages.

Play video games at the library! Wii U, Wii, PS3, Xbox, and tons of great games! Just show up and play. It’s free.

Teen Advisory Board

Tuesday, May 16, 4pm

Middle school, junior high and high school ages.

Volunteer and give input for how to best serve teens at the library.

Adults

Maple Valley Library Guild Meeting

Wednesday, May 3, 7pm

The Maple Valley Library Guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the library through fundraising and sponsorship of programs and services. All are welcome!

One-on-One Computer Help

Wednesday, May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 7pm

Get help for your computers and technology questions from a Tech Tutor Volunteer!

Drop into a session or call ahead for an appointment.

Maple Valley Tuesday Evening Book Group

Lafayette in the Somewhat United States by Sarah Vowell

Tuesday, May 9, 7pm

Between the Covers/Wednesday Morning Book Group

The World’s Strongest Librarian by Josh Hanagarne

Wednesday, May 10, 10am

Computer Class: Microsoft Word 2013 Level 2

Thursday, May 11, 10:30am

Enhance your text documents with document designs, layout and more.

Must have Microsoft Word Level 1 proficiency.

Registration required beginning April 27 online, in person or by calling 425.432.4620.

Maple Valley Library Guild Spring Book Sale

Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, 10am

Sunday, May 21, 1pm

Purchase used books, DVDs and CDs at bargain prices. Proceeds support library programs and events. This year, the Spring Book Sale is spilling over into Sunday with a 3-hour “Bag Sale”! Stop by for a final day of great deals on used books, DVDs and CDs.

Proceeds support library programs and events.

Donations welcome.