Net Nanny Operation Leads to 12 Arrests
Pierce County – The Washington State Patrol’s (WSP) Missing and Exploited Children’s Task Force (MECTF) arrested 12 male suspects during a multi-day operation in Tacoma, Washington that targeted individuals who wanted to sexually exploit children.
“Thanks to the hard work of everyone involved in this operation, child predators are taken off the street, “ says WSP Chief John R. Batiste. “ This operation protects our most vulnerable members of our community from abuse and makes the internet safer for our children.”
Law enforcement officers acting in an undercover capacity, communicated on the internet through various websites with individuals interested in having sex with children. The operation generated hundreds of responses. The would-be perpetrators who were arrested in the operation, traveled to meet with undercover detectives posing as young girls and boys with the intent to engage in sexual activity with them.
“Protecting the vulnerable, especially children, is a top priority for our office,” said Prosecutor Mark Lindquist. “These sting operations protect our community by holding offenders accountable and sending a strong message.”
In addition to the 12 suspects that were arrested, two children who were at risk of being abused were also rescued.
The crimes investigated are:
- RCW 9A.44.073 – Rape of a child in the first/second degree – attempt
- RCW 9.68A.100 – Commercial sexual abuse of a minor
- RCW 9.68A.070 – Possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct
- RCW 9.68A.050 – Dealing in depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct
- RCW 9.68A.090 – Communication with a minor for immoral purposes
This is the seventh similar operation in the state since August 2015. The “Net Nanny” series has netted a total of 86 arrests and rescued 21 identified victims throughout the state by the WSP Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF). MECTF, an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) affilitate, spearheads the multi-agency operation that includes partners in federal, state, and local law enforcement.
The names of the individuals arrested during the operation are:
- Petueru L. Namulauti, M. Tacoma – 50
- Brad L. Henry, M. Shelton, 60
- Christopher T. D. Gartside, M 27 – warrant for escape
- John F. Schliep, M. Tacoma 47
- Erik W Tanson, M. Gig Harbor 48
- Fletcher Kilpatrick, M. Kent, 36 – RSO prior felon
- Thomas J. Hili, M. Lakewood 50
- Kyle C. Weaver, M.
- James L. Carter, M. Lacey 56
- Nicholas J. Dean, M. – Puyallup 26
- James D. Willam , M. – Renton 58
- Pena Ramirez, Hugo A.M. – Tacoma 35
This success of this operation was a collaborative effort involving the following agencies:
- Washington State Patrol’s Missing and Exploited Children’s Task Force
- Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office
- Tacoma Police Department
- Lakewood Police Department
- Federal Bureau of Investigations Child Exploitation Task Force
- Washington State Attorney General Office
- United State Army- Criminal Investigation Unit
- U.S. Homeland Security Investigations
- Washington State Patrol High-Tech Crime Unit
- Washington State Patrol Criminal Investigations Division
- Regional Auto Crime Enforcement (ACE)Task Force
The funding for this operation was possible due in part to support from the public.
To donate now, please visit: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/mectf/donate.php.
MECTF is a state law enforcement agency governed by RCW 13.60.110, and not designated as a 501 (c)(3) charity. Please consult with your tax professional or the Internal Revenue Service to determine if your donation is tax exempt.
All proceeds go directly to MECTF and are used explicitly in the identification and safe recovery of exploited children, the investigation of those that sexually exploit children, and successful apprehension and prosecution thereof.
