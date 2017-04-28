Net Nanny Operation Leads to 12 Arrests

Pierce County – The Washington State Patrol’s (WSP) Missing and Exploited Children’s Task Force (MECTF) arrested 12 male suspects during a multi-day operation in Tacoma, Washington that targeted individuals who wanted to sexually exploit children.

“Thanks to the hard work of everyone involved in this operation, child predators are taken off the street, “ says WSP Chief John R. Batiste. “ This operation protects our most vulnerable members of our community from abuse and makes the internet safer for our children.”

Law enforcement officers acting in an undercover capacity, communicated on the internet through various websites with individuals interested in having sex with children. The operation generated hundreds of responses. The would-be perpetrators who were arrested in the operation, traveled to meet with undercover detectives posing as young girls and boys with the intent to engage in sexual activity with them.

“Protecting the vulnerable, especially children, is a top priority for our office,” said Prosecutor Mark Lindquist. “These sting operations protect our community by holding offenders accountable and sending a strong message.”

In addition to the 12 suspects that were arrested, two children who were at risk of being abused were also rescued.

The crimes investigated are:

RCW 9A.44.073 – Rape of a child in the first/second degree – attempt

RCW 9.68A.100 – Commercial sexual abuse of a minor

RCW 9.68A.070 – Possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

RCW 9.68A.050 – Dealing in depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

RCW 9.68A.090 – Communication with a minor for immoral purposes

This is the seventh similar operation in the state since August 2015. The “Net Nanny” series has netted a total of 86 arrests and rescued 21 identified victims throughout the state by the WSP Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF). MECTF, an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) affilitate, spearheads the multi-agency operation that includes partners in federal, state, and local law enforcement.

The names of the individuals arrested during the operation are:

Petueru L. Namulauti, M. Tacoma – 50 Brad L. Henry, M. Shelton, 60 Christopher T. D. Gartside, M 27 – warrant for escape John F. Schliep, M. Tacoma 47 Erik W Tanson, M. Gig Harbor 48 Fletcher Kilpatrick, M. Kent, 36 – RSO prior felon Thomas J. Hili, M. Lakewood 50 Kyle C. Weaver, M. James L. Carter, M. Lacey 56 Nicholas J. Dean, M. – Puyallup 26 James D. Willam , M. – Renton 58 Pena Ramirez, Hugo A.M. – Tacoma 35

This success of this operation was a collaborative effort involving the following agencies:

Washington State Patrol’s Missing and Exploited Children’s Task Force

Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office

Tacoma Police Department

Lakewood Police Department

Federal Bureau of Investigations Child Exploitation Task Force

Washington State Attorney General Office

United State Army- Criminal Investigation Unit

U.S. Homeland Security Investigations

Washington State Patrol High-Tech Crime Unit

Washington State Patrol Criminal Investigations Division

Regional Auto Crime Enforcement (ACE)Task Force

The funding for this operation was possible due in part to support from the public.

To donate now, please visit: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/mectf/donate.php.

MECTF is a state law enforcement agency governed by RCW 13.60.110, and not designated as a 501 (c)(3) charity. Please consult with your tax professional or the Internal Revenue Service to determine if your donation is tax exempt.

All proceeds go directly to MECTF and are used explicitly in the identification and safe recovery of exploited children, the investigation of those that sexually exploit children, and successful apprehension and prosecution thereof.