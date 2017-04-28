Renton Highlands Library May Events

Renton Highlands Library

2801 NE 10th Street

Renton, WA 98056

425.277.1831

May 2017 Events

Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.

One Day Library Closure

Wednesday, May 17, all day

The Fairwood, Renton, Renton Highlands, Southcenter and Skyway Libraries will be closed for staff training.

Go to kcls.org to find open locations or contact Ask KCLS, 425.462.9600 or 1.800.462.9600.

Children & Families

Family Story Times

Tuesday, May 2, 9, 16 and 23, 10am and 11:30am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Early Literacy Parties in Spanish

Tuesday, May 2, 9, 16 and 23, 6:30pm

Families with children, newborn to age 5.

Series of eight free workshops in Spanish for families to learn about Early Literacy and how to prepare their children for Kindergarten.

Registration not required, but space is limited.

Evening Family Story Times

Wednesday, May 3, 10 and 24, 7pm

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Pajamas are optional.

Big Play Date

Monday, May 8, 10am

All ages welcome, ages 6 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Drop in for interactive, play-centered activities.

Enjoy meeting other families and learn how play encourages language skills, social and emotional development.

KCLS 75th Birthday Celebration

Saturday, May 13, 2pm

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Celebrate the King County Library System’s 75th birthday with music, stories and puppetry.

Spanish Story Times

Fridays, 11am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Tweens & Teens

Anime and Manga Club

Monday, May 15, 3:30pm

Grades 6 to 12.

Calling all anime/manga fans! Watch anime, discuss manga and even do some anime inspired crafts.

Girls Who Code

Tuesdays, 4:30–6pm

Girls Who Code is a free after-school club for 6th-12th grade girls to explore coding in a fun and friendly environment. Class is taught by a trained facilitator.

Registration required.

Study Zone

Call the library or go online for current schedule.

Grades K-12.

Drop in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors.

Adults



Citizenship Classes

Monday, May 1, 8, 15 and 22, 7pm

Learn how to become a US Citizen. Study for your interview. Practice the 100 questions.

Practice reading, writing, listening and speaking English.

Reading Across the Aisle

Heretic by Ayaan Hirsi Ali

Thursday, May 4, 7pm

Reading Across the Aisle is a unique book club that dares members to read books that may challenge their views, offer a new perspective and provide for spirited discussion.

One-on-One Computer Help

Sunday, May 14 and 28, 2pm (Se habla espanol!)

Tuesdays, 12pm

Have computer or software questions? Get help from KCLS volunteers with computer basics, Microsoft Office, Internet, email and computer learning resources.

Worker Retraining Information

Wednesday, May 24, 2-4pm

Want to explore training while receiving Unemployment Benefits? Stop by the table in the entryway to learn about nearby college programs that can help you upgrade your skill set or transition to another field.

Talk Time Classes

Saturdays, 10am

Practice speaking English with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Classes are free, join anytime!