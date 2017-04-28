Renton Highlands Library May Events
Renton Highlands Library
2801 NE 10th Street
Renton, WA 98056
425.277.1831
May 2017 Events
Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.
One Day Library Closure
Wednesday, May 17, all day
The Fairwood, Renton, Renton Highlands, Southcenter and Skyway Libraries will be closed for staff training.
Go to kcls.org to find open locations or contact Ask KCLS, 425.462.9600 or 1.800.462.9600.
Family Story Times
Tuesday, May 2, 9, 16 and 23, 10am and 11:30am
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Early Literacy Parties in Spanish
Tuesday, May 2, 9, 16 and 23, 6:30pm
Families with children, newborn to age 5.
Series of eight free workshops in Spanish for families to learn about Early Literacy and how to prepare their children for Kindergarten.
Registration not required, but space is limited.
Evening Family Story Times
Wednesday, May 3, 10 and 24, 7pm
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Pajamas are optional.
Big Play Date
Monday, May 8, 10am
All ages welcome, ages 6 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Drop in for interactive, play-centered activities.
Enjoy meeting other families and learn how play encourages language skills, social and emotional development.
KCLS 75th Birthday Celebration
Saturday, May 13, 2pm
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Celebrate the King County Library System’s 75th birthday with music, stories and puppetry.
Spanish Story Times
Fridays, 11am
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Anime and Manga Club
Monday, May 15, 3:30pm
Grades 6 to 12.
Calling all anime/manga fans! Watch anime, discuss manga and even do some anime inspired crafts.
Girls Who Code
Tuesdays, 4:30–6pm
Girls Who Code is a free after-school club for 6th-12th grade girls to explore coding in a fun and friendly environment. Class is taught by a trained facilitator.
Registration required.
Study Zone
Call the library or go online for current schedule.
Grades K-12.
Drop in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors.
Citizenship Classes
Monday, May 1, 8, 15 and 22, 7pm
Learn how to become a US Citizen. Study for your interview. Practice the 100 questions.
Practice reading, writing, listening and speaking English.
Reading Across the Aisle
Heretic by Ayaan Hirsi Ali
Thursday, May 4, 7pm
Reading Across the Aisle is a unique book club that dares members to read books that may challenge their views, offer a new perspective and provide for spirited discussion.
One-on-One Computer Help
Sunday, May 14 and 28, 2pm (Se habla espanol!)
Tuesdays, 12pm
Have computer or software questions? Get help from KCLS volunteers with computer basics, Microsoft Office, Internet, email and computer learning resources.
Worker Retraining Information
Wednesday, May 24, 2-4pm
Want to explore training while receiving Unemployment Benefits? Stop by the table in the entryway to learn about nearby college programs that can help you upgrade your skill set or transition to another field.
Talk Time Classes
Saturdays, 10am
Practice speaking English with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Classes are free, join anytime!
