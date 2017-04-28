Renton Library May Events

Renton Library

100 Mill Avenue S

Renton, WA 98057

425.226.6043

May 2017 Events

Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.

Children & Families

Tweens & Teens

Adults

One Day Library Closure

Wednesday, May 17, all day

The Fairwood, Renton, Renton Highlands, Southcenter and Skyway Libraries will be closed for staff training.

Go to kcls.org to find open locations or contact Ask KCLS, 425.462.9600 or 1.800.462.9600.

Children & Families

Family Story Times

Monday, May 1 and 8, 10am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Spanish Story Times

Tuesday, May 2, 9 and 16, 10:30am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Big Play Date

Thursday, May 4, 10am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Drop in for interactive, play-centered activities. Enjoy meeting other families and learn how play encourages language skills, social and emotional development.

Police Story Time

Monday, May 8, 10am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Enjoy a special Story Time with a Renton Police Officer! We’ll read stories, sing songs and learn more about our local heroes.

You’ll even get to sit inside a police car!

Reading with Rover

Thursday, May 11, 6pm

For school-age children accompanied by an adult.

Build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog in a welcoming environment. Reading with Rover is a community-based literacy program working with schools and libraries throughout the greater Seattle area.

Family Movie: Moana

Tuesday, May 16, 4pm

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Light snacks provided by the Friends of Renton Libraries.

Early Response

Thursday, May 18, 4pm

Grades 1-12.

Come make a difference by writing emails, postcards, and letters to government officials and organizations. The library will provide contact information and the Friends of the Renton Library will provide mailing material. You can offer your vision for a better world!

Preschool Drive-In Movie

Friday, May 19, 11am

Ages 2 to 5 with adult.

Children will create their own cardboard cars, then sit in their cars and watch a short movie.

Registration begins Thursday, May 4, 10am. You can register online at www.kcls.org or call 425.226.6043.

Accompanying adults do not need to register.

Happy Birthday KCLS Celebration

Tuesday, May 23, 4pm

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Celebrate King County Library System’s 75th Birthday! Enjoy making crafts and doing fun activities!

Tweens & Teens

Lego Mindstorms NXT

Saturday, May 6, 1pm

Grades 1-12.

Create and explore with Lego Mindstorms Kits! You’ll build and program robots!

Study Zone

Contact the library for days and times.

Grades K-12.

Drop in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors.

Adults

Worker Retraining Information

Wednesday, May 3, 2-4pm

Want to explore training while receiving Unemployment Benefits? Stop by the table in the entryway to learn about nearby college programs that can help you upgrade your skill set or transition to another field.

Renton Mystery Book Group

Never Let Me Go by Kazuro Ishiguro

Thursday, May 4, 7pm

Employment One on One: Individualized Employment Assistance

Friday, May 5, 2:45, 3:30 and 4:15pm

Your 45-minute appointment with a KCLS volunteer will help you with reworking your Resume, Interview Practice, Job Search or Career Development.

Resume typing services not provided.

Book an appointment online or call 425.226.6043.

Please bring a paper copy of your resume and check in at the Information Desk.

Use Your Voice: Political Advocacy 101

Sunday, May 7, 1-3pm

Learn how to advocate to Members of Congress and to State and locally elected officials about issues that matter to you. No political experience necessary! Non-partisan and open to all ages.

Space is limited. First come, first seated.

Renton River Runs Under It Book Club

The Shell Collector by Anthony Doerr

Thursday, May 18, 7pm

Renton Repair Cafe

Wednesday, May 31, 3-6pm

Don’t toss your broken lamp, pair of ripped jeans or busted chair! Bring them to the free Repair Café! Skilled “fixers” will help you repair your damaged household items to keep them out of the landfill and save you money! No leaky, dangerous or smelly items. Nothing that uses gasoline. You must be present during the repair. No guarantees that an item can be fixed or won’t be made worse during the repair.

Walk-ins are welcome. Everyone will be assisted as time is available.

Please contact Tom Watson at tom.watson@kingcounty.gov or call 206.477.4481 to sign up and let us know what you’ll be bringing.

A PATH from Homelessness

Mondays, 2:30-4:30pm

Library closed on May 29.

Renton Library is partnering with Sound Mental Health to provide one-on-one referral services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or encountering barriers to accessing services.

One-on-One Computer Help

Mondays, 7pm

Thursdays, 5:30pm

Library closed on May 29.

Have computer or software questions? Get help from KCLS volunteers with computer basics, Microsoft Office, Internet, email and computer learning resources.

English as a Second Language (ESL) Classes

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12-3pm

Learn English grammar, reading, writing and conversation skills with an experienced instructor.

To join, come to the class and register with the instructor.

Talk Time Classes

Tuesdays, 7pm

Improve your speaking and listening skills in this English conversation group. Learn more about American culture and meet people from around the world.

Neighborhood Legal Clinics

Tuesdays, 6:30pm

The King County Bar Association provides free 30-minute consultations with volunteer attorneys to any King County residents with civil legal issues.

Please call 206.267.7070 between 9am and Noon, Tuesday through Thursday, to schedule an appointment.

RISE Employment Services through Neighborhood House

Thursdays, 3-5pm

RISE (Resources to Initiate Successful Employment) offers assistance in obtaining employment by providing services such as comprehensive case management, and employment and training assistance. Eligible candidates will have access to bus tickets or gas voucher for appointments, interview clothes, and community resource referrals for housing and childcare.

You may be eligible if you are receiving federal food stamps and one of the following applies:

Do you identify as homeless?

Are you a veteran?

Do you speak limited English?

Do you owe back child support?

Have you been out of work for one year or more?