CALL FOR ART
The 20th Maple Valley Days Arts Festival
We are looking for artists to enter our juried art show, June 10 & 11.
Please visit www.maplevalleyarts.com for information included in the prospectus. We have attempted to answer all your questions. If we missed something, don’t hesitate to contact us at mvcac@comcast.net.
Important dates – June 2, deadline for applications to be received; June 7, artwork delivery to the Lake Wilderness Lodge; June 9, Artists Gala; June 11, show ends and all artwork must be picked up between 5:00 – 7:00 PM, no earlier, no later.
This is our 20th year! Please plan to participate in a grand celebration!!
