VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Events
CALL FOR ART

CALL FOR ART

By VOICE of the Valley
April 30, 2017
67
0
Share:

The 20th Maple Valley Days Arts Festival
We are looking for artists to enter our juried art show, June 10 & 11.
Please visit www.maplevalleyarts.com for information included in the prospectus.  We have attempted to answer all your questions.  If we missed something, don’t hesitate to contact us at mvcac@comcast.net.
Important dates – June 2, deadline for applications to be received; June 7, artwork delivery to the Lake Wilderness Lodge; June 9, Artists Gala; June 11, show ends and all artwork must be picked up between 5:00 – 7:00 PM, no earlier, no later.
This is our 20th year!  Please plan to participate in a grand celebration!!

 

Tagsadultsblack diamondchildrencommunitycovingtoneventshobartking countylocalmaple valleynewsravensdalevoicewashington
Previous Article

Net Nanny Operation Leads to 12 Arrests

Next Article

High Schools, Let’s Go Racing!

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.