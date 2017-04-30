High Schools, Let’s Go Racing!

This Friday, May 5th, Pacific Raceways will once again be host for the Annual Air Force Reserve All High School Drags. This event is presented by the United States Air Force Reserve “Start Your Adventure!”

Along with the different High School drivers and crews being represented, will once again feature the ever popular; “Burnout” contest, and if you need more excitement then there is the Truck Tug-of-War, plus a Teacher’s Race. What’s in it for you? Well the overall winner of the event will face off in a head-to-head race with one of the best of the NHRA at the nationally televised Mello Yellow NHRA Nationals to be held August 4th through 6th.

What would taking down the best mean for ‘bragging rights” for the year? The tickets are $30 for Alumni (Alumni Class is open to anyone out of High School and 21 or younger). Spectator tickets are $10.00. Get in for 5 bucks simply by showing your ASB card. The gates open at 1:00 PM and curfew is at 11:00 PM. This is a great way to spend a Friday night and support your school.

So get a group together and head out to the track for a great night of fun and racing on Friday May 5th and for all you drivers and crews let’s see what you got!

For more information on this race or all the racing ahead for the 2017 Season check out www.pacificraceways.com.