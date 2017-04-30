Rechargeable battery fire in bedroom



Kent, Wash – April 29, 2017 – No one was hurt this afternoon when a fire started from multiple battery chargers being plugged into a single wall outlet in the 13100 block of 214 Way SE.

A small child lying on the bed said she heard popping noises but was not aware of the fire starting until her mother going upstairs smelled smoke and saw fire under the bedroom door. The older brother quickly entered the bedroom and carried his sister out as the rest of the family ran outside and called 911.

Fire Engine 77 arrived and discovered smoke in the home so pulled a fire attack hose and quickly extinguished the fire. Supporting units checked all the other rooms and attic and determined the fire was contained to just the bedroom.

Due to heavy smoke damage the Red Cross was called to help relocate the family. In addition to Puget Sound Fire, South King County Medic One and an Aid Car from Renton Regional Fire Authority also responded to the call.