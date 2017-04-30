VOICE of the Valley

Tagged Fish Caught After Derby

By VOICE of the Valley
April 30, 2017
On April 24 the staff at the Maple Valley Chamber of Commerce was called to inform them that the ‘tagged fish’ was caught. Kevin Trube caught the tagged fish the morning of April 23 around 10:30 a.m.

He wasn’t at the Derby but, every year, if the tagged fish isn’t caught during the Derby, there is a bounty on the fish and if someone catches it, they will pay them $100 (after official verification, of course).

His wife Jeanette brought the fish into the office and picked up the $100 check. The fish was just over 6lb. and was 25” long. He caught it on a white rooster tail.

