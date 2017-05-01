Ghost the Musical plays May 5-13!

“Ghost the Musical,” by Tahoma High School Drama, plays May 5-13, 2017. Featuring a beautiful musical score, the script is based on the 1990 Academy Award winning film and is likely the first performance of the musical in the state of Washington, says its director, Melissa Bean. The show is directed by Bean, musically directed by Ken Riggs, and choreographed by Indeah Harris.

“I think I am most excited about the fact that this is a really new show with incredible music,” said Bean. This is Tahoma High School Drama’s last musical production on the middle school stage, before the new Performing Arts Center opens at the new Tahoma High School this fall.

“We figured we should end our era performing on the Tahoma Middle School stage with something really challenging for students, yet also something kids could get really excited about,” Bean said. “The musical score is what ultimately hooked both of us. … Personally I absolutely love the closing song of Act 1. When the three students playing Sam, Molly and Carl sing together at the end, and then the full cast joins in during the final moments, it is truly a beautiful moment of musical theatre.”

“We are actually almost certain that we are the first high school (if not the first theatre) to produce Ghost the Musical in the state of Washington. Those who are fans of the 1990 Academy Award winning film will recognize many similarities to the original story, while those are not familiar with the film will appreciate the gorgeous musical score and a story that has been updated to take place in current day,” Bean said. Ghost the Musical is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW), New York, NY.

Performances are at the Tahoma Middle School Theatre at 7 p.m. on May 5, 6, 11, 12, 13; and matinees are at 2 p.m. on May 6 and 13. Tickets are $10 for adults; $7 for students and seniors. For more information

visit www.tahomadrama.org or check out their page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Tahoma.Performing.Arts/