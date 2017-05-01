VOICE of the Valley

Maple Valley ArtWalk at 4 corners!

By VOICE of the Valley
May 1, 2017
ChocÉlan was just added to our ArtWalk!

Join us at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 3rd at ChocÉlan for kick off.

From there, we’ll walk two doors down to Bellissimo Lashes and Nails, down the street to Eagle River Interiors then back across the street to The Nutty Squirrel and end at Vintage Vino.

Support local artists and businesses! It is low key each business has specials that night and if you don’t want to ‘walk’ you can drive.

There will also be an opportunity to make a wall hanging with Emily Mallory of Emily’s Papercrafts at Vintage Vino. You can find more info on their FB page or our website: www.maplevalleyarts.com

