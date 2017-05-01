Police News Updated 5-2-17

Black Diamond

On April 14 at 10:26 a.m. on the 29000 block of 216th Ave. SE, officers responded to a report of a female being chased by a male. Officers arrived and found the male a short distance away. The male was found to have a warrant for his arrest. Officers also found illegal drugs on the male.

***

On April 13 at approximately 11:14 p.m. on the 30400 block of 3rd Ave., officers received a call regarding a suspicious noise coming from an abandoned barn. Upon arrival, four juvenile males were found skateboarding. The juveniles were asked to leave and they complied.

***

On April 12 at 5:02 p.m. on the 32600 block of 3rd Ave., officers stopped a vehicle after a records check showed the registered owner had a license status of Suspended, 3rd degree. After identifying the driver as the registered owner, it was discovered that he also had an arrest warrant out of another city. The driver was taken into custody on the warrant and cited for Driving While License Suspended. When a licensed driver was called to the scene to pick up the vehicle, it was found that she had an outstanding arrest warrant issued as well. That subject was taken into custody and the vehicle was impounded.

Covington

On April 9 at 10:08 p.m. on the 17400 block of SE 270th Pl., officers were dispatched to a trespass in progress. It was reported that a male, who had been drinking and had three open beer cans in his pockets, was going in and out of a business being verbal. Although he was asked to leave, the male refused before finally walking to another area business. Both businesses requested that the male be trespassed from their property. A little while after the male was released, another business was reporting the male was refusing to leave their business and was going through the garbage in order to find receipts to order food. Once again, the male was trespassed, but refused to sign the papers and left the property instead. A forth business called in about the male and when told to stand by for a fourth trespass letter, the male just walked off.

***

On April 6 at 8:37 p.m. on the 19400 block of SE 266th St., officers were dispatched to a fight in progress. Upon arrival, it was learned that a male suspect was observed throwing a rock through a window of a residence. The male, who had a strong odor of intoxicants on his breath, was followed back to his residence where, armed with knives, he confronted one of the males, who also smelled of intoxicants and marijuana, attempting to contact him. During an investigation, it was learned that there was bad blood between the two males. The suspect admitted to breaking the window as well as let the officer know that the other male had commented about harming the suspect and his mother. The other male had damaged some of the suspect’s property while attempting to contact the suspect. Both males were booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) for Malicious Mischief 3rd degree and Disorderly Conduct.

***

On April 3 at 10:39 p.m. on the 17400 block of SE 272nd St., during a routine license plate check, it was learned that the owner of a vehicle had a warrant for a suspended license. The male was booked into SCORE on his warrant.

King County

On April 15 at 12:30 a.m. on the 13400 block of Petrovitsky, deputies were dispatched to a driver who was traveling at a high rate of speed with blown out tires. The vehicle was located unoccupied against a curb unoccupied with a missing front tire and major damage to the fender. Check of the area revealed the vehicle had hit two curbs before coming to a stop. An attempt to contact the owner ended with negative results.

***

On April 8 between 1:30-4:25 p.m. on the 21400 block of 244th Ave. SE, someone entered a trailer by possibly prying the locks off. Stolen items included a lawnmower.

***

On April 7 between 10 a.m. and 10 a.m. of April 10 on the 29400 block of SE Kent Kangley, someone pried off the lock to a container that was filled with numerous tools. Missing items included chainsaws and hand tools.

***

On April 6 between 6:30-8 p.m. on the 14100 block of SE 171st Way, a deputy was dispatched to a business parking lot where three cars had their windows broken and the inside prowled. Stolen items included a tablet from one vehicle and a Prada handbag from another that contained $5,000 in cash, $500 in gift cards and a pair of Gucci sunglasses.

***

On April 6 at 3:55 a.m. on the 19200 block of 196th Ave. SE, a witness heard a crash and went outside to find the driver of a vehicle attempting to drive away from the scene. Upon contact, the driver had a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his breath. According to the driver, he had attempted to make a turn, but lost control and crashed into a brick wall. The male gave two breath samples of .237 and was released at his residence pending filing of charges for DUI.

Maple Valley

On April 14 at 5:21 p.m. on the 26500 block of Maple Valley/Black Diamond Rd. SE, a female was observed walking out of a business with a cart full of items. The female continued pushing the cart across the roadway to another business. Upon contact, the female was standing at a bus stop with the cart full of items including a blow-up mattress, lantern, and baby formula. During an investigation, the female stated she was homeless, addicted to heroin, and was going to sell the items online. Search of the female’s purse revealed she had heroin along with drug paraphernalia. The female was booked into Kent Jail for (Attempt) Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act (VUCSA) and Theft, 3rd degree. She was also trespassed from the business.

***

On April 6 at 8:06 p.m. on the 26100 block of Maple Valley/Black Diamond Rd. SE, a driver came up fast behind a patrol vehicle where two lanes were merging into one. As the driver began merging into the patrol vehicle, the officer had to take emergency action in order to avoid a collision. Once in front of the officer, the driver slammed the brakes causing the officer to once again take emergency action. Upon contact, an odor of intoxicants was detected coming from the vehicle. The male stated he had one beer an hour before, and then later stated that he has a few beers. The male gave two breath samples of .072/.076. The case was forwarded to the prosecutor for review.

***

On April 6 at 6:43 p.m. in the area of SE 271st Pl. and 222nd Ave. SE, it was reported that a chain link fence had been cut. The fence has been repaired several other times.

###

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1st degree