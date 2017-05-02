Annual Park Cleanup Honors Earth Day

Lake Sawyer Regional Park volunteers remove invasive plants, clear trails

Black Diamond, Wash. – Nearly a dozen volunteers braved the weather on Saturday, April 22, 2017 to remove invasive plants, trim trees, and tidy the trails of Lake Sawyer Regional Park in recognition of Earth Day. Lake Sawyer Park Foundation (LSPF) hosted the event that brought people of various ages to the annual springtime cleanup effort.

Working in partnership with the city, LSPF is a nonprofit organization that works on behalf of the park to increase awareness and secure funding. LSPF has contributed money for park benches and a portable toilet for park visitors. The yearly Earth Day event helps to keep the invasive plants at bay and maintain trails used by hikers, horseback riders, mountain bikers, and dog walkers.

“It’s really great to see so many people volunteer several hours of their time to help maintain the park,” said LSPF board member Leah Grant. “It’s a great way to celebrate Earth Day and make a difference in the community.”

This is the sixth year LSPF has hosted the Earth Day cleanup event. The nonprofit organization also hosts an annual fall cleanup party associated with Make a Difference Day in October.

To learn more about Lake Sawyer Park Foundation or to get involved, email: lakesawyerparkfoundation@comcast.net.

About Lake Sawyer Regional Park

Lake Sawyer Regional Park, located at 31500 Lake Sawyer Road SE in Black Diamond, is about 150 acres of undeveloped land at the south end of Lake Sawyer that King County transferred to the City of Black Diamond several years ago. The park space includes access to Lake Sawyer, Frog Lake, Ravensdale and Rock Creeks, and numerous trails.

About the Lake Sawyer Park Foundation

LSPF is a grassroots tax-exempt organization made up of volunteers who work in partnership with the City of Black Diamond to raise money and awareness on behalf of Lake Sawyer Regional Park. Its mission is to seek out opportunities and promote efforts that support this beautiful and unique space.