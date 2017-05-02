Donations Are Appreciated

Editor, The VOICE::

Maple Valley Food Bank and Emergency Services helps families who live in Black Diamond, Covington, Hobart, Maple Valley, Ravensdale, and within the boundaries of the Tahoma School District. In March 2017, over 72,000 pounds of food was distributed to our neighbors in need, serving about 250 families each week. We were also able to help households with utility disconnect notices, and eviction notices.

The generous support of our community makes it possible for us to help with these basic needs in our area. We extend heartfelt thanks to all our donors, including many who gave anonymously.

Special thanks to the following business who give to our agency on a weekly basis: Fairwood Albertsons, Covington Costco, MV Fred Meyer, MV Grocery Outlet, Maple Valley QFC, Fairwood Safeway, and Oroweat Bakery Outlet.

Supporting Churches: New Community Church, Maple Valley Presbyterian, St. George Episcopal, and Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church.

Donations: Clifford & Sharon Bartlett, Vincent Badolato, Lois Greenside, Judith Lemmel, Kathryn Fadden, Karen Roppel, Diane Heikell, Mary Kleinsasser, Pamela Lambie, Carol-Ann Spoerer, Stacy Sawyer, D’Ann Tedford, Antonia Kerney, John Pavel, Donna Nichols, Tom Michael Rohde, Carole Wolfe, Lila Gardner, Alice Watkins, Christopher Beck, Gwen Larson, Beverly Root, Joan Powell, Albert Belcher, Jared Lurz, and Mary Porterfield

We also thank these organizations and giving programs for their donations: Marshalls & Homegoods stores of Covington, Boy Scouts of America, Tahoma School District, Schram & Associates, Wagon Wheel Squares, Inc.,

Volunteers: Volunteers are the heart of the food bank. It is only with their support that we can realize the vision of building a healthy community free of hunger. To our faithful, volunteer personnel, we send our gratitude!

Upcoming Events: Stamp Out Hunger Saturday, May 13, Maple Valley Days June 9th

“Lettuce” Garden to Share: Gardeners, as you plan for spring planting, remember, we welcome fresh produce, seeds and any plant starter donations!

Donations are always needed. We are located at 21415 Renton-Maple Valley Road SE. Non-perishable food donations can also be dropped off at Covington & Maple Valley Libraries and the Greater Maple Valley Community Center. Please go to www.maplevalleyfoodbank.org to donate through our secure website. Our mailing address is PO Box 322, Maple Valley, WA 98038 or call 425-432-8139.

Respectfully yours,

Dan Lancaster, Executive Director,

Maple Valley Food Bank and Emergency Services