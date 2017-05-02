Glad To See The Explorers

Editor, the VOICE:

This last weekend on the 22nd of April I went to the lake Wilderness Trout Derby and I had a great time wandering around the park with my friends, looking at all the cool boats that people were going to take out and also getting the chance to talk to a few people going fishing on the lake themselves. This Trout Derby was much better than last years; it was a lot more organized, with plenty of Explores helping keep track of everybody. I felt as if I could have a conversation with anybody that was there and that they would talk to me as if we have been friends for years.

It made me feel super safe walking among all the people at midnight, knowing that there were Explorers helping to watch over us and that they are the same age as most of the high school students that attended, making them easy to talk with if needed. I have always thought highly of the Explorers and what they do because of the amount of time given in service to the community and put into meetings. I know this because I went to one meeting for the Explorers thinking that I could make time to do all the things that they do and I was completely wrong, I barely even know how they have time for all the school work they have. So I give a huge thanks to all Explores who are out there currently making our city of Maple Valley a cleaner and safer place each day. I just wish that people would think the same as I do when it comes to the Explorers and the great things they do for this community.

At the Trout Derby I also have to regrettably say that some of the explorers were not treated with the respect that they so rightfully deserve and many were mocked and made fun of behind their backs, or not listened to at all. I realized that the explorers were not being treated respectfully after a pair of two gentlemen walked up and were checking for wristbands to keep people from just coming to the derby and causing a ruckus. They walked up to me and my friends and respectfully asked “Do you guys have wristbands?” and we said “No”, so the Explorers asked us to go over to the BCEU tent and they had wristbands that we could have, and we said “Ok, thanks you guys.” After they talked to me and my friends they went to the next group of kids sitting next to us and asked them the same question, and they said in a sarcastic voice “No, we don’t have any wristbands?” The Explorers seemed sort of baffled that people would say that to them an so they said “Alright, well if you could get some wristbands from the BCEU tent that would really help us to know that you guys are hanging out in the park.” And one of the kids said in a blunt voice “No”, Now I don’t know what happened after that but I know for sure that after the explorers left, that the kids were saying things to each other about how the Explorers are dumb for thinking that they can be real police officers and boss them around. To me thinking back to that night it is so weird that someone’s view points on a group of people can be, and how wrong one person can be for thinking that the Explorers are trying to boss them around when in reality all they are trying to do is help.

People truly don’t understand all the good things that the Explorers do for this community and how much of an impact they have on keeping this city a safer and cleaner place. So thank you for all that you do Explorers, and I hope that you continue what you are doing to reach your ultimate goal to become one of The U.S’s finest. Also thanks to all who helped with one of the best Lake Wilderness Trout Derby’s ever.

Thank you for your time.

Nathan Douglas