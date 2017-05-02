Kentridge Players are proud to present the musical “The Wiz”

Kentridge high school, along with the Award-winning originally written by William F. Brown. With wonderful scores, terrific acting, and a meaningful plot that is great for kids and adults alike. The show is directed by Jennifer Grajewski and put on by the students at Kentridge High School.

Show dates:

Wednesday, May 3rd through Saturday, May 6th

Wednesday, May 10th through Saturday, May 13th

Show times:

All shows at 7:00 P.M. with additional Family Matinees on both Saturdays at 1:30 P.M.

Tickets: $10 each, Reserved Seating; $5 seats at the Family matinees.

Tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com Starting April 19th

Location: Kentridge Performing Arts Center, 12430 SE 208th St., Kent, WA 98031

Director: Jennifer Grajewski: Choreographer: Eia Waltzer: Vocal Director: Aaron Norman

Award Winning Kentridge Drama Program:

2016 OUTSTANDING OVERALL MUSICAL PRODUCTION IN WASHINGTON, 5th Avenue High School Musical Theatre Awards for their production of “HAIRSPRAY”.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jennifer Grajewski at (253) 653-2626 or email at Jennifer.Grajewski@kent.k12.wa.us.