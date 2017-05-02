VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Events
Kentridge Players are proud to present the musical “The Wiz”

Kentridge Players are proud to present the musical “The Wiz”

By VOICE of the Valley
May 2, 2017
17
0
Share:

Kentridge high school, along with the Award-winning originally written by William F. Brown. With wonderful scores, terrific acting, and a meaningful plot that is great for kids and adults alike. The show is directed by Jennifer Grajewski and put on by the students at Kentridge High School.

Show dates:

Wednesday, May 3rd through Saturday, May 6th

Wednesday, May 10th through Saturday, May 13th

Show times:

All shows at 7:00 P.M. with additional Family Matinees on both Saturdays at 1:30 P.M.

Tickets: $10 each, Reserved Seating; $5 seats at the Family matinees.

Tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com  Starting April 19th

Location: Kentridge Performing Arts Center, 12430 SE 208th St., Kent, WA 98031

Director:  Jennifer Grajewski: Choreographer:  Eia Waltzer: Vocal Director:  Aaron Norman

Award Winning Kentridge Drama Program:

2016 OUTSTANDING OVERALL MUSICAL PRODUCTION IN WASHINGTON, 5th Avenue High School Musical Theatre Awards for their production of “HAIRSPRAY”.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jennifer Grajewski at (253) 653-2626 or email at Jennifer.Grajewski@kent.k12.wa.us.

 

Tagsadultsblack diamondchildrencommunitycovingtondramaeventshobartKentridgeking countylocalmaple valleynewsravensdalevoicewashington
Previous Article

Pacific Coast Railroad Engine No. 16 spews ...

Next Article

Donations Are Appreciated

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.