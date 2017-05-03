VOICE of the Valley

Annual Greater Maple Valley/Cedar River Community Service Area Meeting

By VOICE of the Valley
May 3, 2017
You are invited to attend a Town Hall meeting on
Monday, May 15, 7 – 9 PM, at the Hobart Church
(27524 SE 200th St).
The meeting will feature King County officials including Sr. Deputy Executive Fred Jarrett, Sheriff John Urquhart, Councilmember Reagan Dunn, as well as the Department of Natural Resources and Parks, Department of Permitting and Environmental Review, Department of Transportation, and other King County Departments.
Upon arrival, members of the Public will find on display tables valuable written information on County services, etc. Throughout the meeting the public can direct questions to any County official present.
The meeting will be preceded by a Community Barbecue at 5 PM and a Formal Dedication for the new Playground at 6:30 PM.
Members of the Public are invited to all three events.
