Troopers Seeking Witnesses To An Armed Robbery

At approximately 9pm on April 23, 2017, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to Enumclaw PD to take a report from a victim that had been robbed at gunpoint.

The victim stated that they were in the pullout on SR 410 near milepost 38 looking at the view when a blue pickup pulled up and three Hispanic males exited the vehicle and started taking pictures of themselves with guns. One of the males approached the victim’s vehicle and asked to use her phone to which she said “no”. He continued asking and during this time another vehicle pulled up with a family in it. A female from that vehicle attempted to help the victim by telling the male that there was no cell signal. The male continued to ask until he grabbed the phone and observed there was a signal and told the victim he would be taking the phone. The male then reached in the vehicle and took the victim’s purse and walked away toward the blue truck. The female from the other vehicle tried to stop the male at which time he pulled a gun out and shoved her to the ground. He then jumped into the truck and took off towards Enumclaw.

The WSP is seeking anyone with information in reference to the blue truck and occupants. Please contact Sergeant Zimmer at (425) 766-2713 or email at joe.zimmer@wsp.wa.gov.