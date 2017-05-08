

Fill a bag. Feed a family. Saturday, May 13th is the National Association of Letter Carriers’ annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Leave non-perishable food items at your mailbox, Saturday, May 13, and your letter carrier will do the rest!

Goods collected from the Maple Valley and Ravensdale Post Offices will benefit Maple Valley Food Bank and Emergency Services.

Items in high need are canned fruit, peanut butter, pancake mix, canned meats and stews.