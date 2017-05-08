VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Events
Stamp Out Hunger

Stamp Out Hunger

By VOICE of the Valley
May 8, 2017
43
0
Share:


Fill a bag. Feed a family. Saturday, May 13th is the National Association of Letter Carriers’ annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Leave non-perishable food items at your mailbox, Saturday, May 13, and your letter carrier will do the rest!

Goods collected from the Maple Valley and Ravensdale Post Offices will benefit Maple Valley Food Bank and Emergency Services.

Items in high need are canned fruit, peanut butter, pancake mix, canned meats and stews.

Tagsblack diamondcommunitycovingtoneventsFoodhobartking countylocalmaple valleynewsravensdaletahomavoicewashington
Previous Article

A Walk in the Wild featuring photography ...

Next Article

Rock Creek Bridge Closure On Roberts Drive

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.