Major Charles J. Barbero Passed Away

Major Charles J. Barbero

Major Charles J. Barbero, USAF, Ret., age 87 of Biloxi, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2017 in Biloxi.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth E. Barbero; and his sisters, Mary Morganti and Jo Gallant.

Charles is survived by his daughter, Linda (Doren) Palencia of Slidell, LA; his grandson, Nathan Palencia of New Orleans, LA; his niece, Ruellene Morganti; his nephew, Johnny Morganti; and his grandnephew, Mike Morganti.

He attended Covington High School, WA, and was a graduate of Washington State. Charles served in the United

States Air Force for 21 years, retiring at the rank of Major and having served in the Vietnam War. He was an avid golf player and loved to tell jokes. Any stranger he met was immediately considered his friend.

The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi with a visitation for family and friends one hour prior to the service. Burial with full military honors will be held in the Biloxi National Cemetery.

