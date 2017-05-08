VOICE of the Valley

A Walk in the Wild featuring photography of Mike Larsen

By VOICE of the Valley
May 8, 2017
Join Leave A Trail Photography for an adventurous evening taking a walk in the wild. Immerse yourself in locations around the world, surrounded by close encounters with wildlife and scenic landscapes to uplift your spirits.

This is a family focused event. Kid activities and treats will be provided to keep your little ones entertained and educated about the nature around them. Wine will be provided for the parents to unwind and enjoy the art.

Please come with intrigue and leave with inspiration to get outdoors and create your own epic memories. RSVP by 5/20/17 via FaceBook (bit.ly/2qngOq2) and receive a free gift upon arrival.

This event is free so why not spoil yourself and release your wild side.

Leave A Trail Photography’s event is hosted by Maple Valley Creative Arts Council and designed by A Dash of Adorable.

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2017

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: 23220 Maple Valley-Black Diamond Rd.SE, Suite 15, Maple Valley, WA 98038

