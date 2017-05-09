Covington Library to Host Author and Wildlife Photographer of Wolf Haven Book Saturday, May 20 @ 2 pm

Wildlife photographer Annie Marie Musselman and author Brenda Peterson will provide an opportunity to know and understand wolves in a whole new light through a look at their recent books. Wolf Haven: Sanctuary and the Future of Wild Wolves in North America by Musselman and Peterson and Wolf Nation: The Life, Death and Return of Wild American Wolves by Peterson at the Covington Library on Saturday, May 20 at 2 pm.

The speakers will put into context the history, behavior patterns and social structure of wolves, as well as new truths about wolves and the ways humans are finding to coexist with these ecologically significant wild creatures.

Ms. Musselman’s amazing photos will be displayed on the large screen of the Covington Library Great Hall with narration on Wolf Haven, the internationally – recognized sanctuary for captive-born and displaced wolves in Tenino, Washington. Born and displaced wolves.

University Bookstore will have both wolf titles available for sale and signing by the author and photographer at the event.

The program is geared to an audience of children through adults and is sponsored by Covington Friends of the Library.