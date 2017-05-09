VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Events
Dairies Featured At Two Local Fairs

Dairies Featured At Two Local Fairs

By D'ann Tedford
May 9, 2017
99
0
Share:

The 155th King County Fair is Thursday through Sunday, July 13-16 at Enumclaw Expo Center, 45224 284th Ave SE, Enumclaw. Leann Krainick’s educational display, “Dairy Farming: Then and Now,” features King County Dairies. A Maple Valley focus is planned. Krainick is seeking significant letters, photos and tidbits that have historic value. Her office phone is 360-825-2231; email moobiz@msn.com.

Washington State Fair at 110 9th Ave SW, Puyallup, has an extended three-week schedule this year, September 1 through 24 (closed Tuesdays and on Sept. 6). Krainick’s booth for the event is Ice Cream. “Ice cream was a 1920’s luxury treat,” she said. Her display includes an ice cream parlor in addition to the theme ”Dairy Farming: Then and Now”. One million guests are expected at the state’s single-largest attended event.

 

Tagsadultsblack diamondchildrencommunitycovingtoneventshobartking countylocalmaple valleynewsravensdaletahomavoicewashington
Previous Article

Covington Library to Host Author and Wildlife ...

Next Article

MVHS Dairy Farm Presentation Stokes Applause

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.