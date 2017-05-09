Dairies Featured At Two Local Fairs

The 155th King County Fair is Thursday through Sunday, July 13-16 at Enumclaw Expo Center, 45224 284th Ave SE, Enumclaw. Leann Krainick’s educational display, “Dairy Farming: Then and Now,” features King County Dairies. A Maple Valley focus is planned. Krainick is seeking significant letters, photos and tidbits that have historic value. Her office phone is 360-825-2231; email moobiz@msn.com.

Washington State Fair at 110 9th Ave SW, Puyallup, has an extended three-week schedule this year, September 1 through 24 (closed Tuesdays and on Sept. 6). Krainick’s booth for the event is Ice Cream. “Ice cream was a 1920’s luxury treat,” she said. Her display includes an ice cream parlor in addition to the theme ”Dairy Farming: Then and Now”. One million guests are expected at the state’s single-largest attended event.